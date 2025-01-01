Raymond G. Randle, Jr.
Overview
Raymond’s practice focuses on civil litigation, with an emphasis on toxic tort, products liability, premises liability, personal injury (including premises and offshore platform) and commercial litigation. He has also represented employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, including employment discrimination litigation, wrongful discharge litigation and covenants-not-to-compete.
Raymond has handled defending more than 200 toxic tort cases involving products liability, premises liability and wrongful death claims for alleged exposure to alleged toxic substances, including asbestos, silica and benzene, for major oil companies, chemical companies, boiler manufacturers and contractors.
Raymond’s commercial litigation experience has involved breach of warranty, fraudulent conveyances, the “deepening insolvency” doctrine, bankruptcy-related litigation, contracts, commercial torts and covenants-not-to-compete.
Experience
- Negotiated favorable settlements in over 200 asbestos, silica, benzene, and butadiene cases and obtained over 30 dismissals for major international oil and gas company.
- Represented national telecommunications company in electrical arc flash case.
- Representation of energy companies in personal injury cases involving employees and contractors.
- Obtained dismissals of OCIP policyholders in personal injury cases.
- Negotiated favorable settlement for pipe coating company sued in community private nuisance case.
- Assisted major oil company’s pipeline subsidiary in obtaining temporary restraining order against company committing conversion.
- Assisted midstream energy service company in prosecution of breach of warranty claims relating to purchase of defective pipe.
- Obtained dismissal for lack of subject matter jurisdiction in federal court in personal injury case involving major oil company’s refining subsidiary.
- Obtained voluntary dismissal of client in personal injury case related to alleged crane incident.
- Tried over 12 Houston Municipal Court cases to verdict in Houston Volunteer Prosecutor Program.
- Routinely assists clients in tendering cases for indemnity and defense.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Texas Bar Association
- Past Member Vice-Chair and Past Diversity Vice-Chair of the DRI Toxic Tort & Environmental Law Committee
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, 1997
BBA, Economics, University of Oklahoma, Dean's List, 1990
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas