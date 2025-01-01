Raymond’s practice focuses on civil litigation, with an emphasis on toxic tort, products liability, premises liability, personal injury (including premises and offshore platform) and commercial litigation. He has also represented employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, including employment discrimination litigation, wrongful discharge litigation and covenants-not-to-compete.

Raymond has handled defending more than 200 toxic tort cases involving products liability, premises liability and wrongful death claims for alleged exposure to alleged toxic substances, including asbestos, silica and benzene, for major oil companies, chemical companies, boiler manufacturers and contractors.

Raymond’s commercial litigation experience has involved breach of warranty, fraudulent conveyances, the “deepening insolvency” doctrine, bankruptcy-related litigation, contracts, commercial torts and covenants-not-to-compete.