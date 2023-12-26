Rebecca J. Hoffman
Associate
Overview
Rebecca focuses her practice on representing buyers, sellers, and developers of commercial real estate, as well as lenders and borrowers in commercial financing transactions. Rebecca is a member of the capital finance and real estate team. Prior to joining the firm, Rebecca represented landlords and tenants in commercial leasing transactions at a boutique law firm in Los Angeles.
Experience
- Represented a real estate investor with an approximately $204 million construction loan to a joint venture secured by a one million square foot mixed-used development in Arizona. The completed development will contain a multifamily residential tower, retail space, office space, and two levels of below-grade parking, and will have access to bus and light rail transit.
- Represented national beverage bottler in connection with its disposition of a decommissioned manufacturing facility worth approximately $30 million.
- Represented a real estate investor in its $75 million limited partner equity raise for the acquisition and development of co-living and multifamily projects in Los Angeles.
- Represented a real estate investor with an approximately $54.5 million loan secured by a 219,405 square foot retail and office center in New Jersey.
- Represented an international mining company in connection with its proposed 50-year ground lease and development of an industrial shipping terminal at a major California state port.
- Represented a public REIT in the execution of a contribution and purchase agreement to acquire a 27-hotel portfolio totaling 3,709 guestrooms, two parking structures, and various financial incentives for a total consideration of $822 million from affiliates of an investment company. Once complete, the transaction increased the REIT’s total room count by nearly 35%, with more than 15,000 keys across 100 hotels in 42 US markets.
- Represented an investment group with asset management related to a $100 million credit facility to fund a master planned single family residential community development expansion initiative in North Carolina and throughout the southeast and southwest.
- Represented a large state-wide electrical utility in connection with its financing of over $5 billion in electrical transmission assets.
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, Managing Editor, Southern California Interdisciplinary Law Journal, 2017
BS, Texas Christian University, summa cum laude, 2013
Admissions
California