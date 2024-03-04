Rebecca Lee
Associate
Overview
Becca’s practice focuses on a wide range of commercial real estate and banking/finance transactions. Becca’s experience includes the representation of developers, owners and investors in a variety of real estate transactions, including development, construction, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, and leasing of commercial properties, multifamily projects, hotels and recreation and entertainment facilities.
During law school, Becca was a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Lee H. Rosenthal.
Experience
- Represented a Delaware limited liability company in a $261 million joint venture investment and $135 million joint venture investment to develop a 420-unit multifamily residential development in California and a 270-unit multifamily residential development in Massachusetts, respectively.
- Represented a real estate company in a $2.69 billion asset-backed bond securitization in connection with the development of 13 warehouses and distributions centers located throughout the country.
- Represented a client in connection with a construction loan in the maximum amount of $900 million from two lenders for the development and construction of five logistic facilities located in New York, Georgia, Indiana and Illinois and the acquisition of two additional logistics facilities in Indiana and Illinois.
- Represented an entertainment company with the acquisition of land on the Las Vegas Strip for $270 million.
- Represented a real estate company in the acquisition of approximately 180 acres for the development of four industrial warehouses totaling approximately 2.55 million square feet located in Columbus, Ohio.
- Represented a joint venture between a real estate developer and a commercial real estate agency with a $71.5 million loan secured by an approximately 262,000 square foot office building in Florida.
- Represented a real estate company in the acquisition of 56 acres for the development of a 250,500 square foot industrial warehouse located in Ohio, and related financing in the amount of approximately $56 million.
- Represented a real estate company in the acquisition of approximately 280 acres for the development of six industrial warehouses totaling approximately 1.73 million square feet located in South Carolina.
- Represented a joint venture in the $45 million sale of a 215-unit multifamily residential project located in Houston, Texas.
- Represented a real estate owner and investor in a $28 million joint venture investment to develop a 300-unit multifamily residential development in Georgia.
- Represented a joint venture in connection with a program agreement that provided our client with the exclusive opportunity to invest up to $800 million in Class A multifamily projects located in certain target markets including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Southeast Florida and Washington D.C.
- Assisted with the representation of a global private equity firm in connection with its portfolio acquisition of 45 large multifamily properties and one mixed use property across ten states for $1.825 billion with two separate funds.
- Assisted with the representation of an institutional lender together with other lenders in connection with the closing of two loans secured by 200+ properties valued over $3 billion.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Houston Bar Association
- Member, The Junior League of Houston
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Houston Journal of International Law, Editor in Chief, Order of the Barons, 2020
BA, Rice University, 2016
Admissions
Texas