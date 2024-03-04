Becca’s practice focuses on a wide range of commercial real estate and banking/finance transactions. Becca’s experience includes the representation of developers, owners and investors in a variety of real estate transactions, including development, construction, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, and leasing of commercial properties, multifamily projects, hotels and recreation and entertainment facilities.

During law school, Becca was a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Lee H. Rosenthal.