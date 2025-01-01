Rebecca practices general commercial litigation, with a focus on managed care disputes. Rebecca represents and advises group insurers, plan administrators, third-party claim administrators, and employers in state and federal court lawsuits from the pre-litigation phase through trial.

Rebecca’s litigation experience includes trial, mediation, motion practice, oral advocacy, negotiation, drafting pleadings, interviewing witnesses, and all aspects of discovery, including taking depositions. In addition, her experience involves contractual and extra-contractual disputes, overpayment and fraudulent billing issues, medical benefits, including ERISA and state law claims, and cases involving insurance coverage, insurance defense, and business and commercial matters.