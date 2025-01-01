Rebecca Martinez
Overview
Rebecca practices general commercial litigation, with a focus on managed care disputes. Rebecca represents and advises group insurers, plan administrators, third-party claim administrators, and employers in state and federal court lawsuits from the pre-litigation phase through trial.
Rebecca’s litigation experience includes trial, mediation, motion practice, oral advocacy, negotiation, drafting pleadings, interviewing witnesses, and all aspects of discovery, including taking depositions. In addition, her experience involves contractual and extra-contractual disputes, overpayment and fraudulent billing issues, medical benefits, including ERISA and state law claims, and cases involving insurance coverage, insurance defense, and business and commercial matters.
Experience
- Trial counsel in a week-long jury trial in state district court in a negligence and construction defect case that resulted in a defense verdict for the client.
- Obtained summary judgment in state district court in favor of the insurer under an extrinsic evidence exception to the eight-corners rule.
- Obtained summary judgment in state district court regarding a multi-million-dollar electrocution case.
- Obtained summary judgment in a multi-million-dollar personal injury matter in state district court involving the Texas Dram Shop Act and safe harbor provision.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, 2019
BA, St. Mary’s University, summa cum laude, 2015
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas