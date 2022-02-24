Reiko’s practice focuses on complex litigation, class actions, and privacy and cybersecurity issues. Reiko represents and counsels a wide array of clients in various matters concerning litigation and privacy – including class action defense, multidistrict litigation, and data breach response. She also has extensive experience with issues of consumer protection and deceptive trade practices, mass tort, and advertising issues. Reiko has a broad range of experience in all stages of litigation from motions practice, pretrial, discovery, settlement, and trial. Prior to joining the firm, Reiko served as a judicial law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

Reiko advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion of women and people of color in the legal field and beyond. She is a 2023 Fellow with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) Leadership Advancement Program, a 2021 Pathfinder for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), and she helps lead the DC Women’s Initiative. Reiko also maintains an active pro bono practice and has previously represented prisoners seeking post-conviction relief and inmates bringing civil rights claims.