Perie Reiko Koyama
Overview
Reiko’s practice focuses on complex litigation, class actions, and privacy and cybersecurity issues. Reiko represents and counsels a wide array of clients in various matters concerning litigation and privacy – including class action defense, multidistrict litigation, and data breach response. She also has extensive experience with issues of consumer protection and deceptive trade practices, mass tort, and advertising issues. Reiko has a broad range of experience in all stages of litigation from motions practice, pretrial, discovery, settlement, and trial. Prior to joining the firm, Reiko served as a judicial law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.
Reiko advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion of women and people of color in the legal field and beyond. She is a 2023 Fellow with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) Leadership Advancement Program, a 2021 Pathfinder for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), and she helps lead the DC Women’s Initiative. Reiko also maintains an active pro bono practice and has previously represented prisoners seeking post-conviction relief and inmates bringing civil rights claims.
Reiko is admitted to practice in Maryland, the District of Columbia, the US District Court for the District of Colorado, the US District Court for the District of Maryland and the Fourth Circuit.
Experience
- Handling multiple cases in ongoing multidistrict litigation concerning massive data breach affecting hundreds of organizations.
- Successfully obtained three dismissals of class action complaints against major energy company that experienced a ransomware cyberattack.
- Obtained successful defense verdict for large manufacturer in 9-week federal trial under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
- Represented various companies in all stages of class actions and regulatory responses following major cybersecurity incidents.
- Defended wireless retailer against various claims concerning theft of cryptocurrency and privacy invasions.
- Achieved favorable decisions on class certification and settlement for leading manufacturer in a consumer class action alleging claims of false and misleading advertising.
- Defended a leading manufacturer in a complex mass tort action involving novel legal theories, summary judgment briefing, and numerous depositions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Fellow, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) Leadership Advancement Program (2023-2024)
- Selected as One to Watch for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, The Best Lawyers in America, 2022-2023, 2023-2024
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021
- 2021 Pathfinder, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD)
Affiliations
Professional
Leadership & Committees
- NAPABA Mass Torts & Class Actions Committee (Co-Chair, 2023-present)
- DC Women’s Initiative & Women’s Mentoring Circle (Chair, 2020-present, Board Member, 2019-2020)
- Legal Aid DC Making Justice Real Campaign (Coordinator, 2019-2023).
- Pro Bono Committee – Washington (Member, 2019-present).
- Asian Pacific American (APA) Lawyers’ Affinity Group (Member, 2017-present)
- Citywide Co-Chair of the DC Legal Aid’s Making Justice Real Campaign (2022)
Memberships
- American Bar Association (ABA)
- National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA)
- Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD)
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, 2016
BA, Brown University, 2011
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US District Court, District of Colorado
US District Court, District of Maryland
Clerkships
United States District Court, District of Maryland – Southern Division, 2016–2017