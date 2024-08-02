Reilly counsels employers on labor-management relations, OSHA compliance and complex employment law issues. Reilly has worked on multiple union organizing campaigns and counseled employers through the representation petition process. Reilly counsels employers on other labor-management relations issues, including collective bargaining and grievance and arbitration procedures.

Reilly’s experience includes assisting nationwide clients with regard to CDC, OSHA, state and local COVID-19 mandates and guidance. He plays a key role assisting companies across energy, healthcare, manufacturing and retail industries defending OSHA citations related to COVID-19 and other workplace injuries. Reilly has assisted clients with OSHA compliance and defending OSHA citations in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Reilly has defended clients in a variety of traditional employment matters, including Title VII employment discrimination claims, Family Medical Leave Act claims, Fair Labor Standards Act class actions and state law public policy claims. Reilly also has extensive experience representing clients in front of government agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the National Labor Relations Board.