Reilly C. Moore
Overview
Reilly counsels employers on labor-management relations, OSHA compliance and complex employment law issues. Reilly has worked on multiple union organizing campaigns and counseled employers through the representation petition process. Reilly counsels employers on other labor-management relations issues, including collective bargaining and grievance and arbitration procedures.
Reilly’s experience includes assisting nationwide clients with regard to CDC, OSHA, state and local COVID-19 mandates and guidance. He plays a key role assisting companies across energy, healthcare, manufacturing and retail industries defending OSHA citations related to COVID-19 and other workplace injuries. Reilly has assisted clients with OSHA compliance and defending OSHA citations in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
Reilly has defended clients in a variety of traditional employment matters, including Title VII employment discrimination claims, Family Medical Leave Act claims, Fair Labor Standards Act class actions and state law public policy claims. Reilly also has extensive experience representing clients in front of government agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the National Labor Relations Board.
Experience
- Obtained dismissal of state law defamation claim against freight industry client based on federal labor preemption under Section 301 of the LMRA
- Provided strategic advice and counsel to telecommunications client with respect to decertification election voter eligibility challenges before the NLRB
- Provided assistance in amicus brief filed for national retailer regarding NLRB election case
- Provide strategic labor and corporate campaign advice to nationwide clothing retailer, online retailer, and food manufacturer
- Represents national food manufacturer in both state and federal COVID-19 OSHA litigation
- Review company policies and communications to employees, provide employment and OSHA advice to companies regarding coronavirus impacts, including compliance with state emergency temporary standards, DOH obligations, CDC guidance
- Monitor all levels of government for COVID-19 developments and advice companies regarding new obligations
- Provided advice and led company response to multiple complex COVID-19 federal and state plan OSHA investigations
- Defended company in OSHA proceedings related to work-related accidental death
- Provide general OSHA advice and counseling to businesses in a variety of industries including automotive, manufacturing, retail and healthcare
- Drafted successful summary judgment brief for major manufacturing client on former employee’s claims of race, age and gender discrimination.
- Counseled a national manufacturing client during the union petition process, culminating in employees voting against union representation during an in-person election
- Represented employers in challenges to bargaining unit scope issues under the National Labor Relations Act and during contractual grievance and arbitration disputes
- Assisted in favorable settlement of wage and hour class action for trucking industry client.
- Handled full, nationwide EEOC charge portfolio for grocery chain.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Recognized as a Leader in Occupational Safety and Health, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2024
- Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law–Management, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Employment & Labor, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2021-2024
- University of Richmond School of Law ABA Section Award for Excellence in Labor and Employment Law, 2016
Affiliations
Professional
- Secretary, Richmond Bar Association, Young Lawyers Section
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, McNeill Law Society, 2016
BS, Leadership Studies and Journalism, University of Richmond, cum laude, 2011
Admissions
Virginia