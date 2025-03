Reuben represents power and utility issuers and underwriters in a range of capital markets transactions. Reuben advises issuers and underwriters across a range of public and private securities offerings, including common stock offerings; registered debt offerings; 4(a)(2) private placements; Rule 144A/Regulation S debt offerings; convertible, preferred and hybrid securities offerings; tax-exempt multimodal debt offerings; municipal debt offerings; and establishment of “at-the-market” equity programs.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Reuben served in the US Army as a judge advocate where he deployed in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Reuben continues to serve as a judge advocate in the US Army Reserves.