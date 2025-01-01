Rhea Thakore
Associate
Overview
Rhea focuses on advising a multitude of clients with their commercial real estate transactions around the United States. Her experience includes advising with real estate acquisitions, dispositions, financing, construction, development and leasing. She assists buyers, sellers, lenders, owners, investors and developers with their real estate assets, which include industrial, mixed use, retail, hospitality, multifamily and office properties.
Education
JD, Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, 2023
B.Com., Queens University, Smith School of Business, 2020
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Hindi
- Punjabi