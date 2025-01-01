With almost 20 years of experience, Richard has developed a reputation as a “go to” attorney for answering difficult employment law issues in an efficient manner.Along with employment law work, Richard has worked on cutting-edge and precedent-setting public accommodations law cases for his retail and movie theater clients, including significant wins against the Department of Justice. Richard also works with clients in developing strategies to curtail lawsuits by serial plaintiffs. He also advices clients on technological advances that impact public accommodations, such as captioning and descriptive narration devices, as well as website accessibility issues.

Richard works with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP attorneys across the country, assisting with matters before the EEOC and state agencies, state and federal courts, and appellate courts. He is admitted to practice in the Northern District of Texas and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.