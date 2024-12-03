Rich’s practice is concentrated in all aspects of the energy industry. Rich’s practice is concentrated on proving legal services to capital market participants, project developers and private equity firms in multiple sectors of the energy industry. Rich has historically represented bulge bracket and regional investment banks in capital market transactions for companies in the upstream and midstream sectors of the energy markets, with a focus on common and preferred equity (including ATM programs) , equity-linked, and convertible securities, IPOS, registered direct and follow-on offerings. Rich also represents private equity funds that invest in upstream projects as well as oil field service companies (for whom he provides regular on-going corporate and securities representation). In more recent years and in addition to his traditional practice, Rich has focused on representing project developers of energy infrastructure projects, which include storage terminals, numerous refineries (including transmix and catalyst refineries) as well as crude topping units, in addition to associated transportation assets. In addition to the energy sector, Rich regularly represents investment banks raising capital in the shipping and metals/mining sector, and has worked with numerous fixed income products including high yield debt.