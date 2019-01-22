Richard focuses his practice on energy and infrastructure projects, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and informal dispute resolution. Richard has been a resident in Thailand since 1996. He represents clients in the development, acquisition, financing, and disposition of power, petrochemical, and infrastructure projects; negotiation and documentation of EPC, offtake, and other major project contracts; and acquisition of interests in renewable energy projects. He regularly advises energy sector and other clients on a wide variety of corporate, regulatory, contract, employment, and other business matters.