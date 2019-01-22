Richard Savage
Counsel
Overview
Richard focuses his practice on energy and infrastructure projects, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and informal dispute resolution. Richard has been a resident in Thailand since 1996. He represents clients in the development, acquisition, financing, and disposition of power, petrochemical, and infrastructure projects; negotiation and documentation of EPC, offtake, and other major project contracts; and acquisition of interests in renewable energy projects. He regularly advises energy sector and other clients on a wide variety of corporate, regulatory, contract, employment, and other business matters.
Experience
- Advised Glow Energy pcl in tendering for and negotiating its EPC arrangements for three SPP replacement projects in the Map Ta Phut industrial estate.
- Advised Glow Energy pcl in its spin-off sale of its Glow SPP1 subsidiary to B Grimm and ancillary contractual arrangements.
- Advised Chonburi Clean Energy Co. Ltd, a joint venture company formed by Glow Energy, Suez (Asia), and WHA Energy, on the development and EPC Contract for a waste-to-energy power plant under EGAT's SPP Programme and on waste supply arrangements for the power plant.
- Advised Marubeni Corporation on the development of its 3-year Japanese government funded project with EGAT to demonstrate the use of IOT technologies and data processing to develop recommendations for improving the energy efficiency and output of power plants.
- Advised Marubeni Corporation on its consortium arrangements, bids, contracting, and execution of EPC Contracts with EGAT for its major power plant developments (including the Mae Moh, Chana, and South Bangkok projects).
- Advised Marubeni Corporation on its consortium arrangements for and execution of the EPC Contract with Taiwan Power Company for Units 9 and 10 of the Datan Power Plant.
- Advised Marubeni Corporation on its consortium arrangements for, subcontracting arrangements for, and execution of the EPC Contract with PT Indonesia Power for the Tambak Lorok combined cycle power plant.
- Advised Chubu Electric Power on its acquisition of an equity stake in a project company developing six solar power projects under Thailand's VSPP Program.
- Advised Chubu Electric Power on its acquisition of an equity stake in First Korat Wind and KR Two, two 90MW greenfield wind farm projects under Thailand's SPP Program.
- Advised Chubu Electric Power in respect of its role as O&M contractor for the Ratchaburi Power Company's IPP.
- Advising APICO LLC and its affiliates on corporate matters and on contracting relating to their gas production and exploration activities under Thailand petroleum concession interests.
- Advised SUEZ Energy International and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in their bid and pre-bid project development and financing arrangements for the Nghi Son 2 - 2 x 600MW coal-fired thermal power plant in Vietnam.
Advising Glow Energy pcl in relation to its power and steam supply agreements with industrial customers in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate.
- Advising Petronas on the restructuring and partial disposition of its lubricants, aircraft fuel, and service station business in Thailand.
- Represented an international trade organization in the airline industry in relation to its investigation of the fraudulent diversion and theft of funds in Thailand.
- Advising Dana Corporation on corporate and other matters concerning its operations in Thailand.
- Advising Coltec, a division of EnPro Industries, on its acquisition of Compressor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. in Thailand.
- Advising International Finance Corporation on its acquisition of equity interests in several solar power projects in Thailand sponsored by Solar Power Company Limited.
- Represented an international coin blank manufacturer in the arbitration of a dispute with a government purchaser.
- Advised GHECO-One (a subsidiary of Glow Energy pcl) on the development and financing of a 660MW coal-fired IPP project in Thailand.
- Advising GHECO-One on placing and renewing long term coal supply arrangements and its power purchase agreement with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.
- Advised Thai National Power (now a subsidiary of Glow Energy pcl) on the EPC arrangements, other project agreements, and project group refinancing for a second 110 MW SPP plant (TNP2).
- Advised Thai National Power on the EPC arrangements, other project agreements, and project financing for its 110 MW SPP plant, and subsequently on EPC arrangements for a plant expansion and refinancing.
- Advised Thai National Power on its industrial offtake agreements for power and chilled water generated by its 110 MW SPP plant.
- Advised Temasek on the US$2 billion acquisition, through its Thai affiliates, of 49.6% shares of Shin Corporation from the Shinawatra and Damapong families, and on resulting mandatory tender offers.
- Advised Glow Energy pcl on the negotiation and development of its power and steam offtake agreements with Dow Chemical for a petrochemical industry complex in Thailand.
- Advised Glow Energy pcl on the EPC arrangements for its 115 MW CFB3 power plant.
- Advised Global Beauty on its acquisition of the Svenson and Crown hair care companies and trademark rights.
- Advised Petronas on its venture with PTT to develop a pipeline from the Gulf of Thailand to Thailand and overland to northern Malaysia, together with a gas separation plant in Thailand, and on commercial arrangements relating to the long-term use of such facilities.
- Advising Samsonite on its joint venture with Central Marketing Group in Thailand for the distribution and sale of luggage products.
- Advised China Light & Power on the due diligence and subsequent acquisition of a 15% stake in Electricity Generating Public Company Limited.
- Advised Tractebel SA on the US$500 million acquisition from Sithe of Samutprakarn Cogeneration Company Limited, Nong Khae Cogeneration Company Limited, and a 62% shareholding in the Cogeneration Public Company Limited (now Glow Energy pcl).
- Advised Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand on Stage I and II of its Independent Power Producer (IPP) Program, from a review of the initial RFP through the selection process and negotiation of power purchase agreements with seven consortia for a total of 5800 MW.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as Recommended Lawyer for Projects and Energy, Legal 500 Asia Pacific, 2019
- Recognized as Recommended Lawyer for Corporate and M&A, Legal 500 Asia-Pacific, 2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Representative, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM)
News
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 1986
BA, Princeton University, 1981
Admissions
New York
Languages
- English