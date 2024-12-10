Richard advises on a range of asset finance matters and is well regarded for his strength in aviation-related transactions (fixed and rotor). He focuses on aviation finance and leasing, equipment finance, renewable energy assets, shipping, and rail. He represents airlines, banks, corporates, financial institutions, lessors, operators, manufacturers, and sponsors.

In 2019, Richard advised on the first sustainable finance transaction for an international airline to secure funding for a project based on its compatibility with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth’s London office, Richard was a partner on the asset finance team at DLA Piper and Ernst & Young. Richard is consistently ranked in Legal 500, Chambers & Partners and Who’s Who Legal as a leading lawyer in his field. Chambers & Partners quotes clients who note that Richard “is a pleasure to work with and has a great way of dealing with people. Whilst being technically excellent, he is also a very pragmatic and commercial lawyer.”