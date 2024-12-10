Richard Skipper
Overview
Richard advises on a range of asset finance matters and is well regarded for his strength in aviation-related transactions (fixed and rotor). He focuses on aviation finance and leasing, equipment finance, renewable energy assets, shipping, and rail. He represents airlines, banks, corporates, financial institutions, lessors, operators, manufacturers, and sponsors.
In 2019, Richard advised on the first sustainable finance transaction for an international airline to secure funding for a project based on its compatibility with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth’s London office, Richard was a partner on the asset finance team at DLA Piper and Ernst & Young. Richard is consistently ranked in Legal 500, Chambers & Partners and Who’s Who Legal as a leading lawyer in his field. Chambers & Partners quotes clients who note that Richard “is a pleasure to work with and has a great way of dealing with people. Whilst being technically excellent, he is also a very pragmatic and commercial lawyer.”
Experience
- Advising on finance and operating lease structures, including German leases, JOLCOs, export credit financings, Islamic finance, and public debt issues
- Counseling banks on a wide variety of financing structures in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East
- Advising banks and corporations in the corporate and private jet sector
- Counseling lessors in the acquisition and disposal of aircraft, including with leases attached
- Advising on restructurings (scheduled and distressed) including export credit financings for a wide range of assets including vehicles, vessels, helicopters and aircraft
- Advising on bilateral and syndicated financings for banks and corporates in respect of revolving, accordion and term loan facilities for a variety of industries and sectors including a beverage concentration factory and theme parks in the US, Europe and the Middle East as well as a wide range of transport assets
- Counseling corporates and lenders in the acquisition of operators and leasing companies, as well as bringing corporates to list on the London stock exchange
- Advising sponsor and corporate side on the financing of solar projects throughout Europe
- Counseling turnaround funds on the restructuring of distressed asset operating corporates
- Structuring shipping container financings for financial institutions in Europe and Asia
- Financing the construction and time charter of bespoke LNG icebreaker vessels operated by energy companies
- Stage payment financing and hire purchase arrangements for various equipment throughout the UK and Europe
- Advising financiers on the financing and security implications of operation of 321 rail wagons and locomotives for operation in over 10 European jurisdictions
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a leader in Aviation Finance, UK, Chambers and Partners, 2019-2024
- Recommended for Transport Finance and Leasing, Legal 500 UK
- Ranked in Who’s Who Legal for Transport
- Named lawyer of the year (in category) in the Finance Monthly Deal Maker Awards, 2018
- Winner of Asia Pacific Deal of the Year by Airline Economics, 2018
- Recognized in Spears 500
- Recognized as a “Leading Business Jet and Helicopter Lawyer” by Corporate Jet Investor
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT)
- Member, Aviation Club
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- June 2024EventModeratorA Deep Dive into Finance, Sustainable Skies World Summit
- March 2024EventModeratorInvestor Strategy: Allocating Aviation in a Wider Asset Context, Ishka Investing in Aviation European Summit
Publications
- 2020PublicationContributing editorAviation Finance Comparative Guide, Mondaq
- 2012PublicationPublished contributorLexisPSL Aviation Finance
News
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media MentionMentionedEY Law Loses 11-Strong Team to Hunton Andrews Kurth in London, The Global Legal Post
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2024News
- October 11, 2024Media Mention
- October 11, 2024Media Mention
- October 11, 2024Media Mention
- October 9, 2024Media Mention
- October 9, 2024Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 8, 2024News
- October 8, 2024Media Mention
Education
BSC (Hons), Psychology, Newcastle University, 2000
Commendation, legal practice course, Nottingham Trent University, 2002
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)