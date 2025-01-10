Rob represents clients in civil antitrust matters, government investigations, and complex commercial litigation. He also maintains an active pro bono practice. Rob excels at mastering both the facts and the law to make informed recommendations at any stage of a matter. He is particularly skilled in conducting tactical discovery by focusing on key issues and identifying relevant information to guide litigation strategy.

During law school, Rob litigated against insurance companies on behalf of military veterans, served as Executive Editor of the University of Michigan Journal of Law Reform, and interned for the Honorable Lee P. Rudofsky of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Before pursuing law, Rob began his career as a public school teacher in his hometown of Conway, Arkansas, and worked on the policy staff of a national arts education nonprofit.