Robert Bohannon

Robert T. Bohannon

Director of Government Affairs
Not an attorney

Overview

Robb has nearly 20 years of experience representing companies and trade associations in the health care, entertainment, transportation, environmental, and high tech industries in federal and state politics. Throughout his career, Robb has worked on legislative and regulatory matters across the country related to health and wellness, economic development, First Amendment protections, e-commerce, retail and privacy. He has substantial experience working with governors and state attorneys general offices, building consensus on political and legislative issues, as well as securing support for amicus briefs.

In Virginia, he has represented a myriad of clients before the Virginia General Assembly since 2014, with a particular emphasis on transportation (including funding, railroads, and construction), environmental, entertainment, retail, and local government issues.

Robb supports clients on a variety of measures including drafting legislation, testifying before legislative committees and subcommittees, lobbying state legislators, developing and implementing legislative strategies, developing and administering clients’ political action committees, and developing and implementing grassroots and grasstops strategies on local, state and national levels.

Experience

  • Director, Corporate and Government Affairs, Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc., 2013-2014
  • Director, State Government Affairs, Entertainment Software Association, 2011-2013
  • Senior Manager, State Government Affairs, Entertainment Software Association, 2008-2011
  • Assistant Director, State Affairs, American Academy of Dermatology Association, 2006-2008
  • Manager, State Government Affairs, American Academy of Dermatology Association, 2005-2006
  • Specialist, Political and Grassroots Affairs, American Academy of Dermatology Association, 2004

Affiliations

Professional

  • Board of Directors, National Association of State Lobbyists
  • Virginia Economic Developers Association

  • Board Member, the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation

  • National Association of State Lobbyists
  • Lead Virginia, 2017
  • Bon Secours Grand Rounds for Community Leaders, 2014-2015
  • Executive Advisory Board, George Mason University Computer Game Design Programs, 2012-2013

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

News

Education

BA, Political Science and Sociology, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, cum laude, 2000

Additional Service Areas

