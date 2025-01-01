As a partner on Hunton’s employee benefits and executive compensation team, Rob counsels public, private, tax-exempt, and governmental entities, and other clients in matters including qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and related benefit matters.

Rob finds practical business solutions that meet each client’s needs arising within the technical regulatory framework of employee benefits law under ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. He has significant experience advising clients regarding the design, administration, operations, reporting, and disclosure of defined benefit plants, 401(k) retirement plans, 403(b) and 457 plans, employment agreements, non-qualified deferred compensation plans, stock plans, multiemployer plans, and health plans.