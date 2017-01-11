Robert J. Collins
Bob practices in the areas of real estate, public law and litigation. His clients include landowners, raw land developers, major multifamily and retail developers. Bob’s practice centers upon real estate, public law, economic development and developer incentive issues, and includes land use regulation and zoning, platting and permitting matters, ad valorem taxation and matters involving governmental regulations. Bob has participated in the negotiation and drafting of public/private partnership agreements and development agreements with governmental entities and has experience in matters involving Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones. Bob has also represented clients in the cable television and telecommunications industries in municipal franchising matters.
Bob’s experience also includes general commercial litigation, including real estate, eminent domain and inverse condemnation matters, before state and federal courts. Bob has experience in both trial and appellate matters and has briefed and presented oral argument in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and the Texas Supreme Court.
- The Best Lawyers in America, Land Use & Zoning Law (2011-2024) and Land Use & Zoning Litigation (2014-2024)
- Profiled as one of the leading Real Estate (2018) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
- Houston Bar Association
- Bob has spoken before various groups at seminars and conferences relating to municipal law issues including platting, developer incentives, ad valorem taxation and civil rights litigation.
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 1970
BA, Texas Christian University, 1967
Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Supreme Court