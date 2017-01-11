Bob practices in the areas of real estate, public law and litigation. His clients include landowners, raw land developers, major multifamily and retail developers. Bob’s practice centers upon real estate, public law, economic development and developer incentive issues, and includes land use regulation and zoning, platting and permitting matters, ad valorem taxation and matters involving governmental regulations. Bob has participated in the negotiation and drafting of public/private partnership agreements and development agreements with governmental entities and has experience in matters involving Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones. Bob has also represented clients in the cable television and telecommunications industries in municipal franchising matters.