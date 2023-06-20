Bob also enjoys working with businesses and individuals to help them reach their goals on transactional matters without the need for litigation or excessive adversarialism. Bob is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Labor and Employment Law Section and the Atlanta Bar Association. He is admitted to practice before the US District Court for the Northern and Middle Districts of Georgia, US Courts of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the Second Circuit, the Seventh Circuit and the Eleventh Circuit, and the Georgia Superior Courts.

Bob volunteers with the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta to support non-profit organizations that assist communities in Georgia. He also serves on the board of a local preschool. He is a contributing author to the Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives blog.