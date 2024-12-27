Overview

Bob Hahn is a partner in the firm’s structured finance group. His experience includes structured transactions involving, among others, mortgage insurance linked notes, single family rental properties, fix-and-flip properties, rent-to-own properties, FHA-insured reverse mortgage loans (HECMs), proprietary reverse mortgage loans, auto loans and leases, trade receivables, trade payables, vendor financings and tax liens. Bob has assisted clients in developing structured products to address specific client mandates, such as treasury funding goals and loss mitigation strategies and structured some of the first reverse mortgage securitizations. In addition to his transactional practice, Bob represents clients in workouts and restructurings of structured products, including SIVs, CDOs and other complex structured products.

Bob has been recognized for several years as a leading lawyer in the securitization and structured products markets in both Chambers USA and Chambers Global.

Bob is also a member of the firm’s Opinions Committee and Pro Bono Committee and devotes a substantial amount of his time to pro bono representation.

Experience

  • Represent issuers, lenders, underwriters, investors and other parties in securitizations of and financing, warehousing, securitizations of, and purchases and sales of portfolios of, single family rental properties, fix-and-flip properties, rent-to-own properties, FHA-insured reverse mortgage loans (HECMs), proprietary reverse mortgage loans, auto loans and leases, trade receivables, trade payables, vendor financings, tax liens and other consumer and commercial assets.
  • Represent sellers and sponsors of securitizations of trade receivables, including energy companies and utilities
  • Represent financial institutions, issuers, underwriters, credit enhancers, liquidity providers, asset-backed commercial paper conduits and other securitization participants in issuing, administering, servicing and underwriting mortgage- and asset-backed securities and synthetic securitizations.
  • Represent underwriters in issuances of mortgage insurance linked notes.
  • Structure, negotiate and document secondary market transactions in financial assets and derivatives related thereto.
  • Advise investors regarding structure and structural risks relating to specific structured products and types of structured products.
  • Implement financing strategies relating to asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and liquidity and credit enhancement.
  • Advise clients on post-issuance matters relating to mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
  • Advise administrators of asset-backed commercial paper conduits on program compliance, regulatory and enforcement matters.
  • Structure, negotiate and document purchases and sales of portfolios of single family rental properties, fix-and-flip properties and rent-to-own properties.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Securities/Capital Markets Law, North Carolina, The Best Lawyers in America, 2012-2024
  • Mecklenburg County Bar, 2011 Legal Services of Southern Piedmont Pro Bono Attorney of the Year
  • North Carolina Bar Association, 2011 William L. Thorp Pro Bono Award Recipient
  • Leader in the Field, Capital Markets - Securitization Chambers USA, 2008-2010
  • Leader in the Field, Capital Markets - Securitisation Chambers Global, 2008-2010
  • Volunteer Lawyer Spotlight, Mecklenburg County Bar Association, August 2010

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association
  • Member, New York Bar Association
  • Member, North Carolina Bar Association

Education

JD, St. John’s University School of Law, 1984

BA, St. John’s University, 1979

Admissions

New York

North Carolina

