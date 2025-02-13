Robert V. Jewell
Managing Partner Emeritus
Overview
Bob’s principal areas of practice are mergers and acquisitions (both domestic and foreign), corporate governance and capital markets transactions. In over 40 years of practice, Bob has particular experience relating to the energy industry, master limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts, the forest products industry and representing special committees of boards of directors.
Experience
- Represented the special committee of the board of directors of the general partner of DCP Midstream, LP on a transaction to eliminate all general partner economic interests and incentive distribution rights in exchange for 65 million newly issued DCP common units valued at approximately $1.53 billion.
- Counsel to special committees for several master limited partnerships in dozens of transactions with affiliated companies
- Represented both buyers and sellers in dozens of mergers and acquisitions in the energy services industry
- Represented Frontier Oil Corporation in connection with its merger with Holly Corporation
- Represented Allis-Chalmers Energy in connection with its acquisition by Seawell Limited
- Counsel to the Special Committee of EGL, Inc. in connection with its acquisition by CEVA, an affiliate of Apollo Management, over a contested bid by a management-led group
- Represented energy services companies in connection with investigations of potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- Represented an energy services company’s Audit Committee in connection with a potential restatement of financial statements
- Represented both issuers and underwriters in public offerings, including initial public offerings, of both equity and debt securities in a variety of industries for over 35 years
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as an Eminent Practitioner in Corporate/M&A, Globally (2015-2019) and a Leader in Corporate/M&A: International & Cross-Border, USA (2012-2025), Chambers Global
- Recognized as a Senior Statesman (2020-2024), an Eminent Practitioner (2014-2019) and Leader in Corporate/M&A (2001-2013) and Capital Markets (Debt & Equity) (2013) in Texas, Chambers USA
- Recognized as a leading practitioner for M&A, The Legal 500 Private Practice M&A Powerlist: USA Region, 2024
- Named a “Client Service All-Star” in BTI Consulting Group’s 2018 Survey: BTI Client Service All-Star list
- Lawyer of the Year in Energy Law, Best Lawyers (2017)
- Recognized as a leading lawyer in Corporate law, Who’s Who Legal (2015)
- Lawyer of the Year in Corporate Law in Houston, Best Lawyers (2016)
- Lawyer of the Year in Mergers and Acquisitions Law in Houston, Best Lawyers (2015)
- Recommended for M&A: Middle Market (2012, 2014-2020) and Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas (2019-2020), Legal 500 United States
- The Best Lawyers in America, Corporate Law; Energy Law; Mergers & Acquisitions Law (2006-2024)
- Who's Who Legal, Corporate Governance (2009, 2014)
- Recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer in Securities & Corporate Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions, Texas Monthly (2003-2011, 2013-2019)
- Recognized by the Texas Diversity Council as one of the 2011 Champions of Diversity
- CEO Diversity Leadership Award, Diversity Best Practices (2008)
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Houston Bar Foundation
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- “2009 Trends in Annual Disclosures,” presented at Andrews Kurth Client Seminar (January 2009)
- “Preserving and Protecting Assets in Times of Financial Distress,” presented at Andrews Kurth Client Seminar (November 2008)
- “Leading from the Top to Effectuate Change: What should be the role of the Managing Partner with respect to diversity and inclusion challenges?” presented at Texas Diversity Council's Texas Diversity & Leadership Conference (May 2008)
- “Everything Old is New Again—MAC Litigation Returns,” presented at the ABA Section of Business Law Spring Meeting (April 2008)
- “Dealing with Sarbanes-Oxley—What it Means Today in the Oilfield,” presented at the International Association of Drilling Contractors Contracts & Risk Management Seminar (November 2006)
- “Counsel’s Role in Advising the Board and Board Committees in the New World” presented at the Texas General Counsel Forum (October 2002)
- “What are the Rules? Pitfalls to Avoid When Going Public,” presented at the Andrews Kurth sponsored seminar IPO–Seminar for Senior Executives of Companies Contemplating an Initial Public Offering Within the Next 12-24 Months
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 7, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 6, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2021News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 26, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 2, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 19. 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 1, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2017News
- 5 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 30, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 16, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 26, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 20, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 17, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 8, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2015News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 19, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2014News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 23, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 8, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadApril 9, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 21, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2013News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadMay 24, 2013News
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, Southwestern Law Journal, Editor, 1978
BBA, Finance, The University of Texas at Austin, 1975
Admissions
Texas
Areas of Focus
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Power and Utilities Capital Markets
- Corporate
- Initial Public Offerings
- Master Limited Partnerships
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Energy
- Coal
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy M&A
- Energy Services
- Pipeline
- Private Equity
- Oil, Gas and LNG
- Natural Gas
- Real Estate Investment and Finance