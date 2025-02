Robert focuses his practice on federal income tax issues related to domestic business transaction planning, with an emphasis on energy deals. Robert represents clients in the development and financing of renewable energy projects and has significant experience advising partnerships, including publicly-traded partnerships (MLPs), on a wide variety of tax issues, including formation, qualification, and acquisition and recapitalization activities. Robert also handles the tax aspects of public and private offerings of debt and equity securities and has advised companies on numerous acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures, including tax-free reorganizations and like-kind exchanges.