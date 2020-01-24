Bob is a litigator who represents businesses in resolving their complex labor, employment, trade secret, non-compete and related commercial disputes. He is recognized by Chambers USA as a leader in Labor & Employment, and as a Labor & Employment Star in Benchmark Litigation’s Rankings. He advises employers regarding union organizing activities, manages union election campaigns and litigates labor arbitrations nationwide. He also serves as co-chair of the firm’s Unfair Competition and Information Protection Task Force, which concentrates on trade secret theft, restrictive covenant and non-competition matters. He handles complex employment discrimination, harassment, and wage-and-hour disputes, including class and collective actions.

Bob’s practice includes a focus on data and emerging technology in the workplace. He designs and defends programs for conducting criminal background checks in the hiring process, and is a leader in the firm’s L&E Emerging Technology Practice Group.

He is admitted to practice in the US District Courts for the Districts of Maryland, Washington, DC, the Southern District of New York, New Jersey, and Georgia; the US Courts of Appeals for the Second, Fourth, Eleventh and DC Circuits; and the state courts of Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Washington, DC.