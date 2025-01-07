Rob’s practice focuses primarily on representation of corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors, and other parties in interest in Chapter 11 bankruptcies and bankruptcy-related litigation. Rob is admitted to practice in the US District and Bankruptcy Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of New York, the District of Connecticut, the District of New Jersey, the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan, the District of New Mexico and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second and Sixth Circuits.

Rob serves as pro bono chair of the firm’s New York office and serves on the firmwide Pro Bono Leadership Committee. He has counseled numerous pro bono clients over the years including the Alliance for Positive Change f/k/a AIDS Service Center NYC, and United States Coast Guard service members.