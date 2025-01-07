Robert A. Rich
Overview
Rob’s practice focuses primarily on representation of corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors, and other parties in interest in Chapter 11 bankruptcies and bankruptcy-related litigation. Rob is admitted to practice in the US District and Bankruptcy Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of New York, the District of Connecticut, the District of New Jersey, the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan, the District of New Mexico and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second and Sixth Circuits.
Rob serves as pro bono chair of the firm’s New York office and serves on the firmwide Pro Bono Leadership Committee. He has counseled numerous pro bono clients over the years including the Alliance for Positive Change f/k/a AIDS Service Center NYC, and United States Coast Guard service members.
Experience
- Restructuring counsel to Empire Generating Co, LLC in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
- Restructuring counsel to Lightning Dock Geothermal HI-01, LLC in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Mexico.
- Counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of O.W. Bunker Holding North America Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.
- Counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of Simplexity, LLC in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
- Counsel to Syncora Guarantee Inc. in connection with its acquisition of American Roads LLC in prepackaged Chapter 11 cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
- Restructuring counsel to Raser Technologies, Inc. in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
- Restructuring counsel to Ciena Capital LLC, at one time the third largest SBA lender, in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
- Restructuring counsel to Credit-Based Asset Servicing and Securitization, LLC, a privately owned sub-prime mortgage investor and servicer, in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
- Restructuring counsel to U.S. Energy Systems, Inc., a publicly traded energy company, in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
- Represent various non-debtor parties in bankruptcy litigation matters including avoidance actions brought under chapter 5 of the Bankruptcy Code.
- Represent lenders and mezzanine lenders in connection with their enforcement of remedies on commercial real estate loans.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Leadership Team, Restructuring Deal of the Year for the Chapter 11 of O.W. Bunker Debtors, The International M&A Advisor Awards, 2017
- Recipient of 15th Annual M&A Advisor Award for The Restructuring Deal of the Year (over $100 million) for serving as lead counsel for The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of O.W. Bunker Holding North America Inc. in the District of Connecticut
- Recipient of the M&A Advisor’s 11th Annual Turnaround Award for The Energy Deal of the Year (over $500 million) for serving as lead counsel for The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of O.W. Bunker Holding North America Inc. in the District of Connecticut
- Recipient of the M&A Advisor’s 11th Annual Turnaround Award for The Restructuring Deal of the Year (over $500 million) for serving as lead counsel for The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of O.W. Bunker Holding North America Inc. in the District of Connecticut
- Selected as a Rising Star for Bankruptcy Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2015-2023
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bankruptcy Institute, 2009-Present
- Federal Bar Council, 2009-Present
Civic
- Represented non-profit organization in a chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding involving a major New York hospital
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 7, 2020EventSpeakerAvoiding Successor Liability for Energy Asset Purchases: Negotiating and Drafting Provisions for Buyers and Sellers, Strafford Live CLE Webinars
Publications
- March 2011PublicationSilence as Deemed Consent to Voluntary Third-Party Releases in a Chapter 11 Plan, ABI Journal
- June 10, 2010PublicationEmerging Privacy Issues in Bankruptcy, New York Law Journal
News
Education
MBA, Fordham University Graduate School of Business, 2009
JD, Fordham University School of Law, 2008
BA, Boston College, cum laude, 2005
Admissions
New York
New Jersey