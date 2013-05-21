Bob is the firm’s general counsel emeritus and special counsel in the firm’s complex commercial litigation practice. Bob’s practice focuses on internal investigations, complex litigation, legal malpractice and other law firm related problems. He also extensively handles disputes involving the energy industry, and represents several major electric utilities and coal companies in complex construction, contract and environmental disputes, as well as tax, ERISA and corporate governance litigation. Further, he has represented clients in arbitrations in the U.S. and international tribunals.

As the firm’s general counsel and counsel to other lawyers, Bob has handled virtually every kind of legal issue that major law firms and their lawyers encounter. These include ethics advice and disputes, legal malpractice claims, disciplinary proceedings, partnership disputes, internal investigations and law firm management and partnership issues.

Bob has tried a variety of cases before juries and judges in state and federal courts and has argued many state and federal appeals. Bob is admitted to practice in the US Supreme Court, Courts of Appeals for Second, Fourth, Sixth, Seventh, D.C. and Federal Circuits, District Courts for Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, District of Columbia, Eastern District of Michigan and Court of Federal Claims.