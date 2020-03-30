Robin Russell
Overview
Robin Russell is the Deputy Managing Partner of the firm.
Robin is a fellow in the American College of Bankruptcy and is recognized by Chambers USA as an Eminent Practitioner in Texas bankruptcy. Her practice combines a depth of experience across a broad spectrum of capital finance transactions, including restructurings, reorganizations, liquidations, asset-backed financings, and distressed asset acquisitions for clients in numerous industries, including energy, financial services, and real estate. She also provides strategic advice to corporate clients and special committees on the structuring of acquisitions and business relationships to minimize economic risks in the event of financial distress. Chambers USA quotes clients who describe her as “strategic,” “knowledgeable,” “practical,” and “a dean of the Bar.” One client described her as “able to view issues from multiple perspectives, analyze quickly and propose optimal solutions.”
Robin has been with the firm for 37 years and during that time served in numerous leadership positions and on numerous firmwide committees. In her role as Deputy Managing Partner, among other responsibilities, she leads the firm’s Marketing & Business Development Team. She is a member of the American Arbitration Association Commercial Panel of Neutrals and is a frequent speaker on financial transactions, restructuring, and energy-related topics. Robin has been both a consulting and testifying expert witness on customary practices in loan documentation and restructuring. Prior to joining the firm, she clerked for the Supreme Court of Texas.
Experience
- MLCJR, Inc. et al., No 23-90324 (CL); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to predecessor-in-interest with respect to decommissioning issues.
- Zurich v. Apache, Adversary No. 23-03137; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to beneficiary of surety contracts supporting decommissioning obligations.
- In re Buckingham Senior Living Community, Inc., No. 21-32155 (MI); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to Official Unsecured Creditors Committee.
- In re Fieldwood Energy, et al., No. 20-33948 (MI); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to restructuring support agreement party and counterparty under decommissioning agreement.
- In re Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc., et al., No. 20-11548 (CSS); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, counsel to energy services company asserting mechanics and materialmen’s liens under state law in excess of $27 million.
- In re Riverbend Foods LLC, No.19-24114 (GLT); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, counsel to defendant in litigation brought by Plan administrator.
- In re Rockies Region 2006 Limited Partnership, et. al., No. 18-33513 (SGJ); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, counsel to plan sponsor.
- In re Fieldwood Energy, et al., No. 18-30648 (DRJ); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to counterparty under decommissioning agreement.
- In re EXCO Resources, et al., No. 18-30155; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to major creditor.
- In re Castex Energy Partners, et al., No. 17-35835; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to Official Unsecured Creditors Committee.
- In re Seadrill Limited, et al., No. 17-60079 (DRJ); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, co-counsel to the Coordinating Committee of Senior Secured Credit Facility Agents, Lenders, and Export Credit Agencies.
- In re Tidewater, Inc., No. 17-111 32 (BLS); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, counsel to the independent directors of the board.
- In re Azure Midstream Partners LP, No. 17-30461 (DRJ); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to purchaser of Debtor’s pipeline system.
- In re Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC, et al., No. 17-30560 (MI); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to the independent directors of the board.
- In re Stone Energy Corporation, et al., 16-36390 (MI); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to the independent directors of the board.
- In re Illinois Power Generating Company, 16-36326; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, co-counsel to debtor.
- In re Linc Energy, No. 16-32689 (DRJ); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to purchaser of Gulf Coast assets.
- In re Ultra Petroleum Corp., No. 16-32202 (MI); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to counterparty on numerous contracts and owner of gathering system.
- In re Linn Energy LLC, et al., No. 16-60040; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to counterparty on numerous contracts and owner of gathering system.
- In re Goodrich Petroleum Corp., No. 16-31975; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel to counterparty and owner of gathering system.
- In re DJ Simmons Co., No. 16-11763 (JRG); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, counsel to counterparty and owner of gathering system.
- In re Energy XXI Ltd., No. 16-31928, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston), counsel to independent director.
- In re Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC, et al., No. 16-20012 (DRJ) (Jointly Administered); U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Corpus Christi Division, counsel to Official Unsecured Creditors Committee.
- In re Dune Energy, No. 15-10336; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas, counsel to major creditor.
- In re Winland Ocean Shipping Corp., No. 15-60007; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, counsel for foreign lender.
- In re WBH Energy, LP, et al., No. 15-10003-hcm; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas, counsel to purchaser of hydrocarbons.
- In re Energy Future Holdings Corp., et al., No. 14-50363-CSS; U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, counsel to Luminant NAESB counterparty on letter of credit issues.
- Consultant to The West Group; Texas No Problem Fast Forms Collections Library.
Expert Witness
- DeClaire v. Vantage Drilling International f/k/a Offshore Group Investments, Ltd.; American Arbitration Association No. 01-16-0004-5701, expert witness.
- Bragg v. Vantage Drilling International f/k/a Offshore Group Investments, Ltd.; American Arbitration Association No. 01-16-0002-9554, expert witness for defendant.
- Inter National Bank, a National Banking Association v. XL Specialty Insurance Company, Axis Insurance Company and Security National Insurance Company; Cause No. C 4154-15-A in the District Court of Hidalgo County, Texas, 92nd Judicial District, expert witness for plaintiff.
- FDIC v. Phillips, King & Smith, et al.; CA No. H-96-354-1 in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, expert witness for defense on legal malpractice involving documentation of a loan secured by stock.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Corporate Restructuring (2012-2015, 2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as an Eminent Practitioner (2020-2024) and a Leader (2010-2019) in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Texas, Chambers USA
- Listed in Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers (2022)
- Recognized as one of Oil & Gas Investor’s 25 Influential Women in Energy (2019)
- Recognized as an Acritas Star for outstanding performance (2018)
- Recognized as one of the Top 100 Restructuring & Turnaround Professionals by the Global M&A Network (2017)
- Recipient 2017 Dan Rugeley Price Memorial Award, Texas Bar Foundation
- Fellow, American College of Bankruptcy; Fifth Circuit Admissions Council (2013-2018)
- Recognized as a Texas Lawyer 2016 Women in Energy Honoree (2016)
- Judge John C. Akard Award Recipient presented by the State Bar of Texas Bankruptcy Section (2016)
- Women Who Mean Business, Finalist, Houston Business Journal (2016)
- Participant in Women in Law Hackathon (2016)
- Who’s Who in Law, Bankruptcy, Houston Business Journal (2015)
- Honored as one of “Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2014” by Houston Woman Magazine (January 2015)
- Louise Raggio Award presented by the State Bar of Texas Women and Law Section (2014)
- The Best Lawyers in America, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Corporate Law (2011-2024)
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Bankruptcy Law, Texas Monthly magazine, 2008-2011, 2013-2020, 2022-2024
- Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Bankruptcy (2012)
- Appointed by Fifth Circuit as practitioner member of 2011 Merit Selection Panel for a United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of Texas
- Direct Women Board Institute Member (selected in 2012 as a woman qualified to serve on a corporate board of a public company)
- “Women Worth Watching” 2012 Award Winner, Profiles In Diversity Journal (September/October 2011)
- June 2011 Baylor Law School Alumna of the Month
- In April 2011, Robin was recognized by the National Diversity Council as one of the Most Powerful and Influential Women in Texas
- American Law Institute (elected 2007)
Affiliations
Professional
- Center for Women in the Law, The University of Texas School of Law (Founder)
- Texas Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section
- Houston Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section/HBA Equal Access Large Firm Champion
- Texas Bar Foundation (Life Fellow)
- The College of the State Bar of Texas
- Baylor Law Alumni Association (Life Member)
- Baylor Law Review Alumni Association (Life Member)
- American Inns of Court – Arthur L. Moller/David B. Foltz, Jr. Chapter (Master of the Bench)
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 30, 2020Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadMarch 26, 2020Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadMarch 23, 2020Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadJune 11, 2014Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 27, 2024Event“Mentoring Moment”, Texas Bankruptcy Inns of Court (Southern and Western Districts of Texas) joint CLE presentation on “Recovery of Attorney’s Fees in Bankruptcy Court”
- March 7, 2024Event
- April 18, 2023Event
- January 5, 2023EventPresenterLayoffs – What to Expect and How to Do Them, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: The Future of Work
- November 18, 2022EventModeratorThe Intersection of Federal Energy Policy and the Bankruptcy Code, 41st Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- February 16, 2022EventPanelistBankruptcy and Decommissioning: Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation Federal Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing and Development Conference
- February 3, 2022Event
- November 17, 2021EventPanelistEmerging from the Pandemic: Current & Developing Trends in Chapter 11 Reorganizations, Turnaround Management Association, Houston Chapter
- June 29, 2020EventPanelistBusiness Development in the Virtual Age, Texas Women of Bankruptcy
- November 14, 2019EventPresiding Officer38th Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- September 9, 2019EventPresenterTexas Bankers Association 14th Annual Real Estate Lending School
- July 2019Event
- July 24, 2019Event
- November 15, 2018EventPresiding Officer2018 Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- October 28, 2018EventPanelistGone to Texas: Debtors and Texas Legal History, American College of Bankruptcy Fellows Meeting, National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges
- February 23, 2018EventPanelistRestructuring Support Agreements and Equity Committees, 2018 Fifth Circuit Bankruptcy Bench Bar Conference
- February 21-23, 2018EventPlanning Committee, 2018 Fifth Circuit Bankruptcy Bench Bar Conference
- November 17, 2017EventPresiding Officer2017 Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- May 18, 2017EventPanelistLessons Learned from Energy Bankruptcies, Institute of Energy Law 4th Annual M&A Conference
- January 26, 2017EventPanelistBankruptcy Issues Facing the Oil and Gas Industry, State Bar Oil and Gas Disputes Course
- November 18, 2016EventPresiding Officer2016 Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- November 1, 2016EventHot Topics in Oil & Gas Restructuring, Houston Commercial Finance Lawyers’ Forum
- June 15, 2016EventPanelistEnergy Restructuring, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. 12th Annual Hotter N’ Hell Energy Conference
- April 2, 2016EventPanelistMidstream Oil & Gas Issues, American College of Bankruptcy Fifth Circuit Conference
- March 24, 2016EventConversationalist19th Annual University of Houston Table Talk benefitting the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies Program
- February 25, 2016EventPanelistOil & Gas Hot Topics, 2016 Fifth Circuit Bankruptcy Bench-Bar Conference
- November 12, 2015EventPresiding Officer34th Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- October 8-11, 2015EventRisk Assessment in a Time of Market Volatility, Andrews Kurth 2015 Executive Women’s Retreat
- September 14, 2015EventCounter Party Risk Assessment in Times of Market Volatility, EUCI Conference on Financial Restructuring & Turn-Around for Oil & Gas Companies
- February 19, 2015EventPanelistRetention and Conflict Issues, State Bar of Texas 33rd Annual Advanced Business Bankruptcy Course
- February 6, 2015EventPanelistThe Leadership Ride, The Women in Leadership Conference, hosted by Rice University’s Student Chapter of the National Association of Women MBA
- November 20, 2014EventPanelistHealth Care Provider Bankruptcies, University of Texas 33rd Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- June 18, 2014EventBankruptcy Court Etiquette: Rules of Civility, Decent Behavior and Ethics, Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Bench Bar Conference
- February 20, 2014EventMake-Whole Provisions in Chapter 11, State Bar of Texas, 32nd Annual Advanced Business Bankruptcy Course
- January 9, 2014EventBankruptcy Best Behavior: How to Avoid Sanctions, HBA Bankruptcy Section CLE Brown Bag with Judge Isgur
- October 25, 2013EventA Survey of Sanctions in Bankruptcy Court: The Fifth Circuit and Beyond, South Texas College of Law’s 20th Annual Ethics Symposium on Bankruptcy Ethics
- October 22, 2013EventOil & Gas Lending, Texas Bankers Association Webinar
- October 12, 2013EventModeratorDeal Makers and Deal Breakers, Andrews Kurth 2013 Executive Women’s Retreat
- September 2013EventPanelistBankruptcy in the Americas Roundtable, Financier Worldwide
- April 30, 2013EventWho is My Client? — Conflicts of Interest in Representing Debtors in Bankruptcy, CLE presented as part of “Avoiding Train Wrecks in Chapter 11,” American Inns of Court
- 2013-2024EventInstructorTexas Real Estate Loan Documentation, Texas Bankers Association Annual Real Estate Lending School
- 2013-2024EventInstructorTexas Loan Documentation, Texas Bankers Association Annual Lending School
- (Annually Since 2014)EventNational Webinars Sponsored by the State Bankers Association: Participations for Community Banks: Risks and Rewards; A Banker’s Guide to Letters of Credit; Lending to Municipalities; The UCC for Bankers; Top 10 Loan Documentation Mistakes and How to Avoid Them; Understanding Real Estate Loan Documents; Understanding Loan Documents; Oil and Gas Lending; Advanced Commercial Loan Documentation; Basic Real Estate Loan Documentation; Legal Essentials for Bankers; Basic Bankruptcy for Bankers; Business Entities; Loan Documentation 101; Equipment Lease Financing; Agricultural Lending: Loan Documentation and Administration
- November 15, 2011EventPoint of the Sword: Avoidance Litigation, CLE presented as part of “Issues Arising with Insolvent Affiliates—From the Boardroom to the Courtroom,” American Inns of Court
- October 18, 2011EventThe Structure and Organization of U.S. Law Firms, Judiciary System Program, The University of Houston - Hobby Center for Public Policy
- November 29, 2010EventPanelistThe Opportunities and Risks of Investing in Distressed Financial Institutions, 17th Annual Distressed Investing Conference
- October 14, 2010EventPanelistSomething in the Way They Move: Motion Practice in Bankruptcy Appeals, National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges 84th Annual Conference
- June 3, 2010EventEquity Committees, State Bar 28th Annual Advanced Business Bankruptcy Conference
- May 6, 2010EventPanelistFraudulent Conveyances—Lessons Learned on the Front Lines, Houston Bar Association Bankruptcy Section CLE
- March 26, 2010EventManaging Commercial Loan Workouts to Minimize Litigation, 36th Annual Texas Bankers Association Legal Conference
- February 26, 2010EventPanelistFraudulent Conveyances—Lessons Learned on the Front Lines, Inns of Court, Friday Morning with Judge Bohm
- November 30, 2009EventPanelistStrategies for Securing and Managing Equity Committees, 16th Annual Distressed Investing Conference
- July 31, 2009EventDealing with Companies in Financial Distress, Texas State Bar 8th Annual Advanced In-House Counsel Course
- February 6, 2009EventValuation, The University of Texas 2009 Bankruptcy Litigation: Advanced Pre-Trial Practice and Procedure Workshop
- January 21, 2009EventThe Credit Crisis: What You and Your Board Should Know, Society of Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals
- October 16, 2008EventLawyers in the Movies: What We Can Learn from Their Ethical Dilemmas, Executive Women’s Retreat
- April 25, 2008EventEngagement Letters—Valuation v. Consulting, Valuation Engagements Fast & Furious Course, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Houston CPA Society
- September 26, 2007EventCo-ChairSolutions to the Texas Dropout Crisis: A Focus on Student Engagement, Children at Risk Conference
- September 5, 2007EventValuation in Bankruptcy Litigation, Dallas Bar Association Bankruptcy and Commercial Law Section
- June 21, 2007EventPanelistLast Rights: Finding Value in Liquidations, 10th Annual Conference on Corporate Reorganizations, Chicago, Illinois
- February 2007EventHow Far Can We Go With Rule 2004?, The University of Texas 2007 Bankruptcy Litigation Advanced Pre-Trial Practice and Procedure Workshop
- February 3, 2006EventWho Should Be Casting? Third Party Prosecution of Claims Via Assignment of Claims to Litigation Trusts, a Committee or Other Third Party, The University of Texas 2006 Bankruptcy Litigation Advanced Pre-Trial Practice and Procedure Workshop
- October 2005EventCommercial Lending – New Trends and Revisiting the Basics, Texas Association of Bank Counsel 29th Convention
- June 24, 2005EventPanelistStruggles Among the Bondholder Classes, 8th Annual Conference on Corporate Reorganizations, Chicago, Illinois
- June 28, 2000EventAn Overview of New Article 9, The State Bar of Texas 22nd Annual Advanced Real Estate Law Course
- October 12, 1999EventInstructorLoan Documentation, Texas Department of Banking, Bank Examiners Training Conference
- February 1998-2002EventInstructorProblem Loans and Bankruptcy, Texas Bankers Association Lending School
- 1998EventInstructorSecured Loan Documentation, American Institute of Banking
- December 1997EventInstructorTexas Loan Documentation, East Texas Banker’s Association
- October 3, 1997EventSecuring a Lien on Securities and Security Entitlements, The University of Texas School of Law 31st Annual Mortgage Lending Institute
- 1995EventPresenterA Servant of Two Masters: The Dilemma Faced by a Director Who Jointly Serves Both a Bank or Thrift and Its Affiliated Holding Company, presented with Eric Fischer, General Counsel U.S. Trust Co., at the American Bar Association Section of Business Law
- April 27, 1995EventBank of New England Corporation: A Chapter 7 Case Study, co-authored with Dr. Ben Branch, presented at the Eastern Finance Association Annual Meeting
- February 1995EventInstructorThe Bankruptcy Reform Act of 1994: What Bankers Need to Know, Texas Bankers Association, San Antonio and Dallas
- 1994EventGuest LecturerHow to Succeed in Law School, South Texas College of Law
- EventInstructorTexas Bankers Association Professional Development Seminars: “Texas Loan Documentation” and “Texas Real Estate Loan Documentation” (taught in multiple Texas cities) (1994, 1996-2019, 2021-2024)
- EventIn-house CLE presentations for clients including “Ten Tips for Structuring Transactions in Times of Financial Distress,” “Do We Have a Deal? Drafting Contracts for Profit and Peace of Mind,” “Understanding Common Credit Support Documents: Guaranties and Letters of Credit,” “The Risk of Litigation When You Are a Director, Affiliate or Creditor of a Potentially Bankrupt Entity,” and “The Top 10 Risks of Doing Business With a Company in Financial Distress.”
Publications
- January 2020Publication
- September 14, 2018Publication
- (updated annually since 1998)PublicationCo-authorTexas Practice Guide: Creditors’ Rights, Thomson Reuters
- (updated annually since 2000)PublicationAuthorTexas Practice Guide: Financial Transactions, Volumes 2 and 3, Thomson Reuters
- (1992, now in 21st edition)PublicationAuthorTexas Secured Lending Guide, Texas Bankers’ Association
- 2008PublicationCo-authorUnderstanding The Risks of Directing an Institution in Financial Distress, Chapter 5, Handbook for Directors of Financial Institutions, Edward Elgar Publishing
- 1998PublicationCo-authorMaximizing Estate Value Through Effective Economic Litigation Analysis, Norton’s 1998 Annual Survey of Bankruptcy Law at 21, The West Group
- 5 Minute ReadSpring 2018Publication
- (August 2, 2016, now in 3rd edition)PublicationAuthorThe Texas Account Documentation Guide, Texas Bankers Association
- 6 Minute ReadSpring 2016Publication
- 5 Minute ReadSpring 2015Publication
- (2007, now in 7th edition)PublicationAuthorTexas Real Estate Lending Guide, 3rd edition, Texas Bankers’ Association
- (2003, now in 2nd edition)PublicationAuthorTexas Problem Loan Guide, Texas Bankers’ Association
- PublicationExclusive Content Provider Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Local Rules Tool Kit
- 1988PublicationCo-authorPracticing Law in the “New Age”: The 1988 Amendments to the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, 19 Tex. Tech L. Rev. 881
- 1985PublicationNoteEvans v. J. Stiles, Inc.: The Need for a Blueprint in Texas Homebuyer Protection, 37 Baylor L. Rev. 57
News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- April 16 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- May 4, 2023Media Mention
- April 26, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 21, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- March 15, 2022Media Mention
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- April 2, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- April 23, 2020Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- August 14, 2019Media Mention
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 11, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 11, 2018News
- March 21, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2017News
- September 2017News
- 2017Media MentionProfiled, Detail Work: In Robin Russell’s World, Practicing Law and Quilting Are Both Fine Arts, Super Lawyers, Texas
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2017News
- August 15, 2017Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadJune 23, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 30, 2017News
- January 1, 2017Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 20, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 23, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 18, 2016News
- 6 Minute ReadMarch 29, 2016News
- March 11, 2016Media MentionQuoted, New Partners Survey: Partner Counts Increase in 2016 for Big Law in Texas, Texas Lawyer
- March 2, 2016Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 8, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2015News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 19, 2015News
- April 13, 2015Media MentionQuoted, Small Banks Finally Get Real Shot at Municipal Finance, American Banker
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2015News
- September 22, 2014Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2014News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 23, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2013News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 24, 2013News
Education
LLM, Banking Law Studies, Boston University School of Law, 1993
JD, Baylor Law School, cum laude, Highest Ranking Graduate, Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities, Baylor Law Review, Editor-in-Chief, 1986
BS, International Trade, Texas Tech University, Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities, magna cum laude, Mortar Board, Student Government Senator, 1983
Admissions
Texas
Massachusetts
New York
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, District of Massachusetts
US District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin
US Court of Appeals, First Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Supreme Court
Clerkships
- Supreme Court of Texas