Robin Russell is the Deputy Managing Partner of the firm.

Robin is a fellow in the American College of Bankruptcy and is recognized by Chambers USA as an Eminent Practitioner in Texas bankruptcy. Her practice combines a depth of experience across a broad spectrum of capital finance transactions, including restructurings, reorganizations, liquidations, asset-backed financings, and distressed asset acquisitions for clients in numerous industries, including energy, financial services, and real estate. She also provides strategic advice to corporate clients and special committees on the structuring of acquisitions and business relationships to minimize economic risks in the event of financial distress. Chambers USA quotes clients who describe her as “strategic,” “knowledgeable,” “practical,” and “a dean of the Bar.” One client described her as “able to view issues from multiple perspectives, analyze quickly and propose optimal solutions.”

Robin has been with the firm for 37 years and during that time served in numerous leadership positions and on numerous firmwide committees. In her role as Deputy Managing Partner, among other responsibilities, she leads the firm’s Marketing & Business Development Team. She is a member of the American Arbitration Association Commercial Panel of Neutrals and is a frequent speaker on financial transactions, restructuring, and energy-related topics. Robin has been both a consulting and testifying expert witness on customary practices in loan documentation and restructuring. Prior to joining the firm, she clerked for the Supreme Court of Texas.