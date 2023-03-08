Rod provides industry leaders with strategic advice on how public policy trends and decisions impact their core interests, and helps shape these policy debates at the highest levels of government. Rod manages clients’ relationships with the nation’s state Attorneys General, the US Congress and numerous federal agencies. He also partners with industries in the energy, natural resources, mining, electric utility, e-commerce, retail and financial sectors.

A major focus of his work is to represent clients before state Attorneys General, where he brings voice to clients’ concerns and helps to shape and protect their business interests.