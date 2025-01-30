Roger assists clients in developing productive working relationships with state attorneys general in an effort to avoid enforcement actions and litigation when possible and to convey industry-specific issues and concerns. Roger also counsels clients on developing and implementing legislative and regulatory strategies at the state and federal levels, as well as communications campaigns to support them.

Roger also defends clients in government investigations, as well as civil actions and criminal prosecutions brought by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and other state and federal agencies and self-regulatory organizations (SROs). He is well versed on the intricacies of navigating and overcoming government-requested, court-imposed receiverships and asset freezes. Roger regularly represents clients in challenging government rules, regulations, and orders under the Administrative Procedure Act, as well as in navigating First Amendment considerations. He has extensive experience handling appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Roger’s work for his clients is informed by years of representing the business community as a Senior Director of Legal Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Legal Reform. During his tenure at the US Chamber, Roger focused on issues including public nuisance, municipality litigation, arbitration, mass tort and class action litigation, and private rights of action. Roger regularly represented the US Chamber before state attorneys general.

Roger served as a law clerk to US Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and as a legal extern with the Criminal Division of the US Department of Justice, specifically assisting prosecutors in the Fraud Section. Immediately prior to joining the firm, Roger practiced in the Washington, DC office of another Am Law 100 firm.