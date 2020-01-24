Roland’s practice focuses exclusively on employment and labor law. Roland has exclusively handled employment cases since 1992. His recent awards and recognition include the following: 2020 Top Labor and Employment Lawyer in California (Daily Journal); 2020 Leading Lawyer in Labor and Employment: Labor and Employment Disputes, Including Collective Actions (Legal 500 United States Guide); 2020 Leader of Influence: Top Litigators & Trial Lawyers (Los Angeles Business Journal); 2020 Top Minority Attorney in Los Angeles (Los Angeles Business Journal), and 2019 Top Litigator & Trial Lawyer (Los Angeles Business Journal). He has also been recognized as a California Labor and Employment Star and was nominated as California's top Labor & Employment Litigation Attorney in 2019, both by Benchmark Litigation. Hunton’s California Employment Group was also nominated as the California Employment Group of the Year in 2019 by Benchmark. Roland’s experience includes class actions, non-compete, non-solicitation and employee raiding cases, discrimination, harassment, disability, wage and hour, PAGA and Title III website accessibility cases. He has numerous recent trial and arbitration wins and regularly practices in state and federal courts and JAMS arbitrations in California.

Roland is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. He also serves as the Co-Head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Unfair Competition and Information Protection Task Force. He is also a member of the Firm’s national associates committee. Roland is admitted to practice before the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 5th, 9th and 11th Circuits; U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Central Districts of California and Texas; and the Northern District of Georgia. He was also a law clerk for Acting Justice Carol H. Arber, New York State Supreme Court (1990).