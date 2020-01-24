Roland M. Juarez
Overview
Roland’s practice focuses exclusively on employment and labor law. Roland has exclusively handled employment cases since 1992. His recent awards and recognition include the following: 2020 Top Labor and Employment Lawyer in California (Daily Journal); 2020 Leading Lawyer in Labor and Employment: Labor and Employment Disputes, Including Collective Actions (Legal 500 United States Guide); 2020 Leader of Influence: Top Litigators & Trial Lawyers (Los Angeles Business Journal); 2020 Top Minority Attorney in Los Angeles (Los Angeles Business Journal), and 2019 Top Litigator & Trial Lawyer (Los Angeles Business Journal). He has also been recognized as a California Labor and Employment Star and was nominated as California's top Labor & Employment Litigation Attorney in 2019, both by Benchmark Litigation. Hunton’s California Employment Group was also nominated as the California Employment Group of the Year in 2019 by Benchmark. Roland’s experience includes class actions, non-compete, non-solicitation and employee raiding cases, discrimination, harassment, disability, wage and hour, PAGA and Title III website accessibility cases. He has numerous recent trial and arbitration wins and regularly practices in state and federal courts and JAMS arbitrations in California.
Roland is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. He also serves as the Co-Head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Unfair Competition and Information Protection Task Force. He is also a member of the Firm’s national associates committee. Roland is admitted to practice before the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 5th, 9th and 11th Circuits; U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Central Districts of California and Texas; and the Northern District of Georgia. He was also a law clerk for Acting Justice Carol H. Arber, New York State Supreme Court (1990).
Experience
- Successful prosecution of employee “raiding” and theft of trade secret matters, and defense against injunctions in non-competition and trade secret matters.
- Multiple successful defense verdicts in trials alleging unpaid overtime, missed meal and rest breaks, and inaccurate wage statements based on misclassification and other wage and hour claims.
- Multiple successful defense victories in JAMS Arbitrations including unpaid overtime, missed meal and rest breaks, and misclassification claims; discrimination, retaliation, failure to provide reasonable accommodation, and failure to engage in the interactive process all under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA); and wrongful termination under California law.
- Multiple successful defense victories on summary judgment and motions to dismiss, including claims related to discrimination and harassment (race, age, sex, disability) under federal law and FEHA, breach of employment agreements, negligent Infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, ADA, FMLA, failure to engage in the interactive process and failure to accommodate.
- Successfully handled multiple class actions regarding California Labor Code claims related to overtime, misclassification, meal and rest breaks, bonus miscalculations, and alleging website accessibility discrimination under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act and similar state laws based on failure to provide accessibility for the deaf, and the hearing and vision impaired.
- Represents clients in the retail, restaurant, grocery, entertainment, temporary and permanent placement, oil and gas, manufacturing, technology, investment and hedge fund industries.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Litigation Star (2025) and a Labor and Employment Star (2018-2024), California, Benchmark Litigation
- Recognized as a Leader of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorney in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2022-2024
- Recognized in The Los Angeles Times’ Business of Law Magazine as a Visionary, 2023
- Named a Best Lawyer in Litigation–Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2025
- Recommended for Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2022
- Named among “Top 100 Lawyers,” Los Angeles Business Journal, 2022
Named among “Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys,” Los Angeles Business Journal, 2021-2022
- Finalist, Leaders in Law, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2020
- Named among Leaders of Influence: Top Litigators, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2020-2022
- Named among Top Labor and Employment Lawyers, Daily Journal, 2020
- Named among the Top Minority Attorneys in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2020
- Named among the Top Litigators in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2019
- Nominee, California – Labor & Employment Litigation Attorney of the Year, Benchmark Litigation 2019 US Awards - WEST
- Distinguished Alumni Award, Columbia Law School, LALSA, 2012
- Outstanding Pro Bono Service, Hunton & Williams, 2010-2012
- Chairman's Award for Distinguished Service, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 2011
- Selected as a Super Lawyer, Southern California Super Lawyers magazine, 2011
- Selected as a Rising Star, Texas Super Lawyers magazine, 2005-2007
Affiliations
Professional
- Co-Chair, Restrictive Covenants/Trade Secrets Subcommittee, ABA Section of Litigation Employment and Labor Relations Committee, July 2015 to present
- Chief Counsel, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, pro bono appointment, 2009 - 2017
- Leadership Los Angeles, Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, 2009 - Present
- Member, American Bar Association, Employment and Business Law Sections
- Member, California Bar Association, Labor and Employment Law Section
Insights
Legal Updates
Education
JD, Columbia Law School, 1992
BA, University of New Mexico, with Distinction, 1989
Admissions
California
Texas
Areas of Focus
- Labor and Employment
- Complex Employment Litigation
- Wage and Hour Class Actions
- Unfair Competition and Employee Raiding
- Public Accommodations
- Affirmative Action and OFCCP Compliance
- Crisis Management
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Financial Services
- Food Industry
- Hospitality
- Real Estate Investment and Finance
- Retail and Consumer Products