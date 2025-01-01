Rosalyn Smith
Overview
Rosalyn is a dispute resolution associate in the firm’s London office with experience in international commercial and investor-state arbitration, as well as acting in English Court litigation, particularly in relation to director disputes.
Rosalyn has acted in arbitration proceedings under the ICSID, UNICTRAL, and ICC Rules at a variety of arbitral seats. She has represented clients in the energy, mining, construction, shipping, and insurance industries.
She is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales, and has represented clients in English Court litigation, as well as in construction adjudication. Rosalyn has also acted for clients in disputes involving parties located in various regions of Africa, Asia, and Central and Southern America, as well as in the UK.
Experience
- USD 1.5 billion ICC arbitration between an international oil and gas company and a North African state-owned entity for breach of a exploration and production sharing agreement.
- Multibillion-dollar UNCITRAL arbitration between an African state-owned entity and an international mining company.
- English Court proceedings involving claims against former directors of a Cayman oil and gas company operating in Central Asia.
- ICSID investment arbitrations involving an offshore petroleum exploration company and a West African state (three consolidated arbitrations with ICSID Case No. ARB/17/38).
- ICDR proceedings against a commodities supplier for non-performance of a contract in South America.
- English Court proceedings involving a subrogated claim for damage arising from a fire at a coal-powered electricity plant.
- English Court group litigation against the defendant directors of a bank arising from actions taken after the 2008 financial crisis.
Education
LPC, BPP University, 2017
GDL, BPP University, 2015
BA, University of Cambridge, 2013
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)