Rosalyn is a dispute resolution associate in the firm’s London office with experience in international commercial and investor-state arbitration, as well as acting in English Court litigation, particularly in relation to director disputes.

Rosalyn has acted in arbitration proceedings under the ICSID, UNICTRAL, and ICC Rules at a variety of arbitral seats. She has represented clients in the energy, mining, construction, shipping, and insurance industries.

She is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales, and has represented clients in English Court litigation, as well as in construction adjudication. Rosalyn has also acted for clients in disputes involving parties located in various regions of Africa, Asia, and Central and Southern America, as well as in the UK.