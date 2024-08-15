Ross Hill
Overview
Ross is a litigation associate in the Houston office with a practice focusing on energy litigation and representing landowners, governmental bodies, and other condemning authorities in eminent domain proceedings and inverse condemnation cases. Ross has represented clients in cases that involve real property, environmental issues, flooding, and pipelines. He advises clients in connection with right-of-way acquisition, condemnation, and related issues, beginning in the planning stages of public use projects and continuing through completion. He also has experience representing clients in administrative proceedings, such as Special Commissioners' hearings, as well as in traditional litigation.
Ross excels in an environment that is fast-paced and hinges on the presentation of live evidence in court, and has tried more than 30 cases in Texas courts, including as lead counsel in both county court and district court. This courtroom experience separates him from his peers.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Ross served as an assistant criminal district attorney for Galveston County, Texas, where he was lead counsel in felony and misdemeanor trials to both juries and the courts. Additionally, he conducted numerous criminal investigations and is experienced in grand jury investigations. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and Texas state courts.
Experience
- Represented landowners in condemnation cases
- Managed right-of-of way acquisitions and condemnation matters for governmental bodies and other condemning authorities in matters involving pipelines, drainage, the construction of roadways, and other public-use projects
- San Jacinto River Authority flooding inverse condemnation defense
- North Harris County Regional Water Authority water pipeline acquisition project
- Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority road acquisition project
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Energy Law, 2022-2024
- Named to 40 Under 40, The Galveston County Daily News, Class of 2019
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law, 2015
BA, Rice University, 2012
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US Supreme Court