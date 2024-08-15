Ross excels in an environment that is fast-paced and hinges on the presentation of live evidence in court, and has tried more than 30 cases in Texas courts, including as lead counsel in both county court and district court. This courtroom experience separates him from his peers.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Ross served as an assistant criminal district attorney for Galveston County, Texas, where he was lead counsel in felony and misdemeanor trials to both juries and the courts. Additionally, he conducted numerous criminal investigations and is experienced in grand jury investigations. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and Texas state courts.