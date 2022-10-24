In addition to her dedication to clients, Rudene is known for her devotion to fostering an environment that embraces differences, promotes equality and engenders mutual respect, and for creating a culture of inclusion where everyone has the opportunity to excel in the legal profession. As a firmwide hiring partner, Rudene is committed to expanding opportunities for diverse candidates. She advocates for diversity and inclusion issues, serving on the goals and metrics subcommittee of the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee, which focuses specifically on encouraging more diverse representation on client matters. She has served as a mentor to many attorneys and works tirelessly to demonstrate that diversity and excellent client service go hand in hand. Numerous awards and accolades are clear evidence of her success and the value of her contributions.

Outside the law firm, Rudene is a recognized leader in the community. Passionate about ending health disparities and racial inequities, Rudene was part of the trio that formed “Facts & Faith Fridays,” a series of weekly calls with the black faith community to provide accurate information on COVID-19, transmission, vaccination and improving outcomes. Dr. Anthony Fauci and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have joined the discussions to address cancer, COVID-19 and other health-related concerns. The White House noted that the initiative is making strides to reduce health disparities and was cited as a model to be replicated across the country.