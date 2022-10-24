Rudene Mercer Haynes
Overview
Rudene’s fascination with numbers and problem solving provides tangible benefits to her structured finance and securitization clients, while her focus on ensuring that diverse attorneys receive real opportunities for growth plays an elemental role in her broader achievements.
She is co-leader of the firm’s servicer advance financing practice, and has historically represented Ginnie Mae in its Multiclass and Mortgage-Backed Securities programs. Rudene has contributed greatly to the success of this practice that enjoys top rankings in representing issuers and underwriters in US asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities. She solves client problems with wit and creativity while always focusing on the client’s particular business needs. The results of her work in the residential mortgage financing industry has helped make homeownership affordable and possible for many Americans.
In addition to her dedication to clients, Rudene is known for her devotion to fostering an environment that embraces differences, promotes equality and engenders mutual respect, and for creating a culture of inclusion where everyone has the opportunity to excel in the legal profession. As a firmwide hiring partner, Rudene is committed to expanding opportunities for diverse candidates. She advocates for diversity and inclusion issues, serving on the goals and metrics subcommittee of the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee, which focuses specifically on encouraging more diverse representation on client matters. She has served as a mentor to many attorneys and works tirelessly to demonstrate that diversity and excellent client service go hand in hand. Numerous awards and accolades are clear evidence of her success and the value of her contributions.
Outside the law firm, Rudene is a recognized leader in the community. Passionate about ending health disparities and racial inequities, Rudene was part of the trio that formed “Facts & Faith Fridays,” a series of weekly calls with the black faith community to provide accurate information on COVID-19, transmission, vaccination and improving outcomes. Dr. Anthony Fauci and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have joined the discussions to address cancer, COVID-19 and other health-related concerns. The White House noted that the initiative is making strides to reduce health disparities and was cited as a model to be replicated across the country.
Experience
- Represented originators, servicers, lenders and placement agents in innovative, first of its kind servicer advance financings of agency and private label advances, and provided advice on regulatory matters including compliance with US Risk Retention Rules.
- Represented Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Securities Program and Mortgage-Backed Securities Program, including the development of the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage-Backed Securities program and the Multifamily Multiclass Securities Program.
- Represented lenders and investors in MSR and Excess MSR financings.
- Represented issuers, securities guarantors, servicers, trustees and underwriters in securitization transactions; asset types include commercial and residential mortgages, manufactured housing related receivables and trade receivables.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – RMBS, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
-
Recognized with an MLK Drum Major Award, 22nd Annual MLK RVA Celebration, 2024
- Recognized with an Outstanding Woman Award (Volunteerism), YWCA Richmond, 2023
-
Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – RMBS, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2022-2024
- Recognized as a Richmond History Maker, Valentine museum and the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, 2022
-
Recipient of the Virginia Center of Inclusive Communities Richmond Humanitarian Award, 2021
- Named among the Influential Women of Law, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2021
- Named among 2021 Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2021
- Named to The National Black Lawyers Top 100 List for Virginia, 2021
- Recognized in Virginia Business magazine’s inaugural list of Women in Leadership, 2021
- Recognized among the 2021 Influential Women of Law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly
- Named to Nation’s Best 2020 Honorees by Lawyers of Color
- Listed for Structured Finance: Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2018-2019
- Named to Top 40 Under 40, Style Weekly, Class of 2014
- Named among the Most Influential Women in Virginia, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2011
- Sandra P. Thompson Award, The Virginia Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division, 2012
- Selected as a Rising Star for Business & Corporate Law, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2007
- Named a Star of the Quarter, American Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division, 2006
- Emerson G. Spies Award, The Virginia Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division, 2006
Affiliations
Professional
- Founding Member and Secretary, Board of Directors, Richmond & Henrico Public Health Foundation, December 2021 - present
- Member, Executive Committee, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, April 2021-present
- Member, Advisory Board of VCU Massey Cancer Center, July 2020-present
- Inaugural Chair, VCU Massey Cancer Center Coalition, January 2022 - present
- Trustee, Richmond Memorial Health Foundation
- Former Member, Board of Directors, YWCA Richmond, July 2016-June 2022
- Former Member, Board of Trustees, Children’s Museum of Richmond, July 2016- June 2022
- Former Member, Board of Governors, Virginia Bar Association, January 2017-January 2020
- Inaugural Class Fellow, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, 2011-2012
- Former Board Member and Chair, Governance Committee, William Byrd Community House, organization’s mission to transform lives through building self-sufficiency, 2009-2015
- Former Executive Committee Member and ABA Liaison, Young Lawyers Division, Virginia Bar Association, 2007-2011
- Former District Representative, American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division (Maryland and Virginia Young Lawyers Division affiliates), 2005-2007
- Former Board Member, St. Andrew’s School, a tuition-free school for students from families of limited resources, 2002-2008
Insights
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 1999
BA, Mathematics, University of Virginia, with distinction, 1996
Admissions
Virginia