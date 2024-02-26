Ryan is a commercial litigator who focuses on complex finance and business litigation, with particular emphasis on effective and efficient discovery, fact development, and trial work in consumer class actions, regulatory enforcement actions, and commercial disputes. He also counsels and works with clients on litigation risk management and internal investigations, and has conducted mock jury exercises across the country.

He is admitted to practice in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit; US District Courts for the Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of New York; and New York state courts.