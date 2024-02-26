Ryan A. Becker
Overview
Ryan is a commercial litigator who focuses on complex finance and business litigation, with particular emphasis on effective and efficient discovery, fact development, and trial work in consumer class actions, regulatory enforcement actions, and commercial disputes. He also counsels and works with clients on litigation risk management and internal investigations, and has conducted mock jury exercises across the country.
He is admitted to practice in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit; US District Courts for the Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of New York; and New York state courts.
Experience
- RMBS Litigation: Counsel for mortgage servicer in dispute with hedge fund concerning allocation of rights among stakeholders in securitized mortgage trusts, and in RMBS cases seeking repurchase of loans that breached the originator’s representations and warranties.
- TCPA Litigation: Defended mortgage servicer in nationwide TCPA class action; obtained favorable class settlement and coordinated litigation strategy as lead counsel for portfolios of class opt-outs.
- ICDR Arbitration: Lead trial counsel for industrial products manufacturer in case alleging breach of nationwide distribution rights; obtained favorable settlement after evidentiary hearing.
- RICO: Trial team in largest civil RICO case in US history; responsibilities included witness investigation, cross-examination preparation, and client witness preparation for trial testimony.
- Privacy: Counsel for financial services provider in California invasion of privacy class action and related portfolios of class opt-outs; multi-year class reduced to one-month class with favorable settlement.
- Junk Fees: Defended mortgage servicer in nationwide and statewide class actions alleging consumer protection claims regarding charging of convenience fees for certain payment methods.
- Celebrity Endorsement: Defended large brewer and spirits maker in litigation brought by popular hip-hop artist over endorsement and marketing deal; obtained favorable settlement following preliminary discovery.
- LPI Class Actions: Counsel for financial services provider in state and nationwide class actions arising from the provision of lender-placed insurance.
- Bank Fee Class Action: Counsel for national bank in purported consumer class action regarding deposit account fees; obtained favorable settlement on client’s behalf after preliminary discovery.
- Daily Fantasy Sports MDL: Counsel for credit card issuer in matters involving alleged illegal gambling; claims dismissed prior to discovery.
- Credit Crisis: Counsel for consortium of investors in a CDO which terminated a credit default swap upon the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers Holdings.
- Government Investigations and Enforcement Actions: Counsel for financial institutions in multiple investigations commenced by Department of Justice, state attorneys general, and regulators; defended Fortune 500 health insurer in matter brought by New York Attorney General; defended financial services company in investigation brought by New York Attorney General regarding COVID relief for borrowers; defended Fintech start-up in matter brought by Minnesota Attorney General regarding financing for solar installations.
- Bankruptcy: Defended leading national lender in $400 million adversary proceeding brought by bankrupt national homebuilder; obtained complete dismissal of all claims against client on eve of trial.
- In re September 11th Litigation: Represented airport security company in negligence, personal injury, and property damage litigation arising out of September 11th terrorist attacks.
- MDL Litigation: Defended Fortune 50 bank in class action involving challenge to client's mortgage lending practices.
- Energy: Member of trial team in multi-week bench trial concerning implementation of federal energy tariffs governing allocation of project development costs for new power generation facilities; counsel for renewable energy company in dispute concerning fraudulent inducement to enter into purchase of faulty generation equipment.
- Consumer Protection Act Litigation: Lead counsel for mortgage lender in litigation brought by well-known plaintiffs' attorney involving state consumer protection act claims.
- Jury Research: Significant experience developing and presenting witnesses and arguments to mock juries across the country, and designing focus group and jury research.
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, Chair, Moot Court Executive Board, 2002
BA, Franklin & Marshall College, cum laude and with honors, 1998
Admissions
New York
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
