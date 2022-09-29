Ryan’s practice focuses on energy and infrastructure projects located in emerging and frontier markets. Ryan is a frequent speaker and author on topics related to the development and financing of renewable energy projects and public-private partnerships. Clients quoted in Chambers Global praise Ryan as “extremely efficient,” adding that, “his wisdom and judgment of process is very good, as is his ability to handle deep-heated situations,” that he is “very knowledgeable in private-public transactions in the energy sector,” and that he “provides intelligent counsel and knows how to get the deal done.”

Ryan focuses his practice on the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects worldwide. He has acted for governments, sponsors, lenders, development finance institutions, and other participants in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Chambers Global guide has recognized Ryan since 2013. Before joining the firm, he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Henry H. Whiting of the Supreme Court of Virginia.