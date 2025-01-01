Ryan represents both underwriters and issuers in a range of capital markets transactions, with a concentration in the power and utility sector. Ryan’s experience includes advising clients on various types of public and private debt offerings and common stock offerings, as well as on general corporate matters, including corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, and preparing ’33 and ’34 Act securities filings.

Prior to joining Hunton, Ryan worked at another prominent international law firm as a capital markets attorney.