Ryan J. Pedraza
Ryan assists clients with development and financing of infrastructure projects. Ryan advises public agencies, developers, investors, and lenders on the development and financing of large-scale infrastructure projects across a variety of sectors, including transportation. He has experience with alternative project delivery and all phases of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s), from project planning and procurement, to negotiation and administration of project agreements, and has been involved with marquee P3s throughout the United States. Ryan joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP following a career in the public sector. He served in the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, where he advised state executive branch agencies on the planning and execution of P3 projects and other procurement related-matters. Ryan also worked as a program manager in the Virginia Office of Public-Private Partnerships, where he was instrumental in the delivery of a number of successful P3 transactions.
Ryan is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
- Representation of the District of Columbia Office of Public-Private Partnerships on its procurement and closing of a design-build-finance-operate-maintain concession for the conversion of the District of Columbia’s street light network to LED technology and the deployment of smart city technology. Named P3 Bulletin’s Best Social Infrastructure Project (2022) and Best Energy Project (2022).
- Representation of the North Carolina Department of Transportation on its procurement and closing of a long-term operations, maintenance, and commercialization agreement for a fiber optic network along the I-95, U.S. 70, and U.S. 74 corridors. Named P3 Bulletin’s Best Utilities Project (2022).
- Representation of a technology company in connection with the development of roadside infrastructure and related technologies to support the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicles.
- Representation of a developer in connection with the renovation and long-term operations and management of a 14,000-seat multi-purpose arena.
- Representation of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on its procurement and closing of a long-term operations, maintenance, and commercialization agreement for a fiber optic network along the eastern portion of the Commission’s right-of-way.
- Representation of Empire State Development on the development of a sports and entertainment destination in Belmont Park, which includes an 18,000-seat arena for the New York Islanders National Hockey League franchise.
- Representation of the Virginia Department of Transportation on the procurement of a design-build contract valued at approximately $3 billion for the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.
- Representation of the Virginia Department of Transportation on the procurement and financing of the $2.1 billion Transform 66 managed lanes project.
- Representation of a developer in the administration of project and financing agreements in connection with the developer’s long-term concession of the State Highway 288 managed lanes project in Houston, Texas.
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects: PPP, USA, Chambers Global, 2024-2025
- Recommended for Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects: PPP, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
- Named among the Legal Elite Under 40, Virginia Business magazine, 2016
- 2019PublicationCo-author“Public-Private Partnerships” chapter, Virginia Construction Law Deskbook
- 2016PublicationCo-author“Q&A guide to Virginia public private partnership (P3 or PPP) legislation,” Thomson Reuters Practical Law
- 2016PublicationCo-author“Public-Private Partnerships” chapter, Virginia Construction Law Deskbook
JD, William & Mary Law School, Student Note Editor, William & Mary Bill of Rights Journal,William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy Review, 2005
BA, University of Florida, 2002
Virginia
Florida