Ryan assists clients with development and financing of infrastructure projects. Ryan advises public agencies, developers, investors, and lenders on the development and financing of large-scale infrastructure projects across a variety of sectors, including transportation. He has experience with alternative project delivery and all phases of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s), from project planning and procurement, to negotiation and administration of project agreements, and has been involved with marquee P3s throughout the United States. Ryan joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP following a career in the public sector. He served in the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, where he advised state executive branch agencies on the planning and execution of P3 projects and other procurement related-matters. Ryan also worked as a program manager in the Virginia Office of Public-Private Partnerships, where he was instrumental in the delivery of a number of successful P3 transactions.

Ryan is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.