Sadie maintains an active pro bono practice focused on immigration law, reflecting her commitment to community service.

During law school, Sadie was co-president of the Environmental Law Society and a lead online editor of the Washington & Lee Law Review, where she authored a student note focused on climate change litigation. She also served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Mark W. Pedersen in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.

Prior to law school, Sadie served with AmeriCorps, providing support to elementary students in reading and math.