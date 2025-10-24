Sadie Mapstone
Overview
As an associate in the firm’s environmental practice group, Sadie counsels clients on a broad range of issues, such as sustainability, supply chain management, and natural resources. Her experience includes research and support for permitting, regulatory compliance, and enforcement actions under major federal statutes such as the Clean Water Act; Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA); and National Environmental Policy Act. She helps clients obtain permits and respond to enforcement matters, drawing on her detailed knowledge of environmental law. Sadie is also actively involved in the firm’s energy transition, product stewardship, and chemicals regulatory practices, assisting clients with navigating complex regulatory requirements and advancing environmental initiatives
Sadie maintains an active pro bono practice focused on immigration law, reflecting her commitment to community service.
During law school, Sadie was co-president of the Environmental Law Society and a lead online editor of the Washington & Lee Law Review, where she authored a student note focused on climate change litigation. She also served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Mark W. Pedersen in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.
Prior to law school, Sadie served with AmeriCorps, providing support to elementary students in reading and math.
Experience
- Advising on the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act reviews, and related authorizations.
- Advising on administrative proceedings with the US Environmental Protection Agency and US Army Corps of Engineers on environmental, permitting, and energy related matters.
- Advising on the greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting rule and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCS) to support energy transition projects.
Insights
Publications
Blog Posts
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, magna cum laude, 2025
BA, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, summa cum laude, 2021
Admissions
District of Columbia