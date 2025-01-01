Sam M. Garrett III
Associate
Overview
Sam advises a variety of clients on a wide range of commercial real estate matters, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. He works with investors, institutional lenders, property owners, developers, and other stakeholders to support their real estate interests and assets. He has experience with various property types, such as multifamily complexes, industrial sites, mixed-use developments, office spaces, hospitality properties, and retail centers.
Education
JD, University of California, Berkeley - School of Law, 2025
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2022
Admissions
Texas