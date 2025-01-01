Sam is an associate in our capital finance and real estate practice group with a practice encompassing a broad range of finance and real estate transactions. He represents both lenders and borrowers in commercial financing matters and advises clients in secured and unsecured credit transactions, including real estate lending, asset-based lending, acquisition finance, and syndicated financings. In addition to finance work, Sam represents buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, development, and financing of real property, spanning diverse transaction structures and asset types.