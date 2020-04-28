Samantha focuses her practice on public finance, where she has experience serving as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriters’ counsel, bank counsel, and lessee’s counsel in connection with a broad range of taxable and tax-exempt transactions. Samantha’s clients include education clients, non-profit corporations, cities, counties, special districts, and other governmental entities. She has advised on various financing structures and techniques, totaling over $8 billion in par amount in the past three years, including general obligation financings, fixed and variable rate financings, revenue financings, lease-revenue financings, and conduit financings. Samantha also advises governmental clients on general public law matters, including elections, open government, and economic development.

Samantha’s representative experience includes working as bond and borrower’s counsel on both publicly-offered and privately-placed charter school financings and non-profit lease-revenue financings across the country, including in Texas, Florida, Ohio, Louisiana, and New Mexico.