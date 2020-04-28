Samantha Gilley Rachlin
Samantha focuses her practice on public finance, where she has experience serving as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriters’ counsel, bank counsel, and lessee’s counsel in connection with a broad range of taxable and tax-exempt transactions. Samantha’s clients include education clients, non-profit corporations, cities, counties, special districts, and other governmental entities. She has advised on various financing structures and techniques, totaling over $8 billion in par amount in the past three years, including general obligation financings, fixed and variable rate financings, revenue financings, lease-revenue financings, and conduit financings. Samantha also advises governmental clients on general public law matters, including elections, open government, and economic development.
Samantha’s representative experience includes working as bond and borrower’s counsel on both publicly-offered and privately-placed charter school financings and non-profit lease-revenue financings across the country, including in Texas, Florida, Ohio, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
Experience
- Bond counsel on multi-jurisdictional lease revenue financings for charter schools and non-profit organizations throughout the country.
- Bond counsel on Texas charter school financings, including bonds guaranteed by the Permanent School Fund.
- Bond counsel for school districts in the issuance of taxable and tax-exempt school building bonds.
- Advised on $100 million in bonds for a lease-revenue financing for a metropolitan county multipurpose facilities project.
- Bond counsel for school districts in the issuance and remarketing of variable rate soft put bonds.
- Bond counsel for cities obtaining financial assistance through various programs administered by the Texas Water Development Board.
- Bond counsel for city and county certificates of obligation and general obligation bonds.
- Counsel to underwriters in connection with city, county, charter school, and school district tax-exempt and taxable obligations.
- Disclosure counsel to city, county, and school district issuers in connection with tax-exempt and taxable obligations.
- Disclosure counsel for county toll road revenue bonds and county general obligation bonds.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
- National Association of Bond Lawyers
- Texas Women in Public Finance
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, Houston Law Review, 2015
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, with Highest Honors, 2010
Admissions
Texas