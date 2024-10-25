Samantha is a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity team. Samantha assists clients in identifying, evaluating and managing global privacy and information security risks and compliance issues. She regularly assists clients with compliance with US federal and state privacy laws; drafting online and offline privacy policies, procedures and notices; and cybersecurity incident response and preparedness activities.

Samantha maintains an active pro bono practice and has assisted in a variety of matters, including providing legal services to veterans and assisting children in immigration court matters.