Sami advises public and private companies on strategic transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, private equity investments, and joint ventures, as well as general corporate, corporate governance, and compliance matters. He focuses his practice on a broad range of clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring and entity formation, and general corporate and securities transactions. Sami has represented strategic investors, energy companies, and private equity companies and sponsors in a variety of asset an equity M&A transactions. In addition to representing clients across various industries, Sami also has experience with energy transactions, including oil and gas and renewable power transactions, including asset acquisitions and divestitures, financing, product supply agreements and other complex commercial contracts. He has also worked with clients involved in the development, operation, and acquisition of energy transition projects, such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

Prior to entering private practice, during his third year of law school, Sami completed a federal externship with the Honorable Barry W. Ashe at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, from 2020 to 2021. During the summer of 2019, Sami completed a federal internship with the Honorable Nancy K. Johnson at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.