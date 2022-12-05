In the US, he assists clients with complying with federal and state environmental laws, including compliance counseling, obtaining regulatory authorizations, facility and corporate audits, project and transactional due diligence, citizen suits, administrative and civil enforcement defense, and litigation. His clients rely on his experience when navigating the Clean Water Act (CWA); the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA); the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA); the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA); the Clean Air Act (CAA); the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA); the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA); the Endangered Species Act (ESA); and, state-equivalent environmental, natural resource, health and safety, and consumer product-related statutes.

Sam also focuses on developing and implementing corporate climate change-related strategies on the path toward decarbonization and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This includes climate mitigation-focused project development and climate-related adaptation concentrated on existing infrastructure and applicable legal frameworks. He is also attentive to identifying the opportunities associated with decarbonization and avoiding short- and long-term unintended consequences. Sam advises clients on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) risks, strategies, and foresight on emerging CSR/ESG trends in the US and related foreign non-financial disclosure requirements that impact multinational corporations. Sam also counsels clients on emerging trends associated with environmental justice and human rights, in the context of ESG, but also associated with agency permitting, rulemaking, and enforcement.

For international matters, Sam works to ensure facility and corporate consistency with nation-based laws, international legal frameworks, and industry-specific standards. He assists with development and compliance with facility-specific Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) and with advising on consistency with Equator Principles, World Bank established International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standards, and other international environmental, health, safety, and social (EHSS) standards. It is often difficult to assess and calibrate the proper EHSS protocols, especially in developing countries, and he works cross-team with other Hunton attorneys abroad to carefully manage legal, commercial and reputational risks.

Sam frequently organizes, moderates and participates in programs, conferences, and other events for clients and organizations like the ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and the Environmental Law Institute. He often speaks and writes on trending environmental, energy, climate, natural resource, and sustainability issues and he contributes regularly to the firm’s Nickel Report blog, which focuses on trends and developments in energy and environmental law.

Sam is on the Editorial Board of the ABA’s journal Natural Resources & Environment. He is also a former adjunct professor and guest lecturer, including at the University of San Francisco, where he taught environmental law; Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv School of Law in Ukraine, where he lectured on matters related to extractive industries in Europe; Pace University School of Law; Golden Gate University School of Law; and The George Washington University School of Law, where he taught on environmental, energy and land use issues.