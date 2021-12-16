Sam is the managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth. He has been elected to the firm's executive committee multiple times, serving for more than 12 years, and has most recently served as co-head of the litigation team for over a decade.

Sam's practice focuses on litigation, with an emphasis on commercial disputes, consumer class actions, government regulatory advice and corporate compliance. He has particular experience advising manufacturers in advertising claims, as well as financial institutions and multinational corporations through multijurisdictional disputes and in connection with matters related to operations in the Americas and the Caribbean. Sam has also advised individuals and companies investigated by the government on criminal matters.