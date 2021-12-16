Samuel A. Danon
Overview
Sam is the managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth. He has been elected to the firm's executive committee multiple times, serving for more than 12 years, and has most recently served as co-head of the litigation team for over a decade.
Sam's practice focuses on litigation, with an emphasis on commercial disputes, consumer class actions, government regulatory advice and corporate compliance. He has particular experience advising manufacturers in advertising claims, as well as financial institutions and multinational corporations through multijurisdictional disputes and in connection with matters related to operations in the Americas and the Caribbean. Sam has also advised individuals and companies investigated by the government on criminal matters.
Sam has trial experience in federal and state courts and domestic and international arbitration before the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the AAA's International Center for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), as well as multijurisdictional disputes. Sam has also assisted multinational companies with the creation, implementation and monitoring of global corporate compliance programs with specific guidance on issues related to Code of Conduct, Anti-Money Laundering and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. After earning his law degree, Sam served as a law clerk for the Honorable K. Michael Moore in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Experience
- Represented a top European bank in connection with lawsuits and arbitrations filed on behalf of bank customers seeking recovery from the estate of Madoff’s brokerage firm related to an alleged international Ponzi scheme.
- Represented a US financial institution in a securities fraud class action filed on behalf of South American individuals who invested in an alleged Ponzi scheme in Florida.
- Defends individuals and companies in white collar criminal matters involving financial fraud and campaign contribution matters.
- Represented a large multinational beverage distributor involved in disputes over non-payment of stock.
- Represented leading multinational companies in connection with disputes arising from operations in South and Central America, including civil RICO claims.
- Represented a Fortune 500 manufacturer in defense of a national product liability class action.
- Government enforcement practice involves representing financial institutions, directors and officers in regulatory enforcement actions and actions by Department of Justice including responding to “15 day letters” on issues relating to the Bank Secrecy act, lending practices and debt instruments.
- Represents leading consumer goods companies in disputes relating to advertising claims including state attorney general investigations and consumer class actions.
- Conducted internal investigations and corporate compliance reviews for various Fortune 500 companies, including customer interviews and Code of Conduct review.
- Defended a US manufacturer of fertilizer in false patent marking cases as well as general contract disputes.
- Conducted internal investigation and defended company that employed alleged shooter at the Washington Navy Yard through investigations by law enforcement, defense agencies and Congress.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Litigation Star, Florida, Benchmark Litigation, 2012-2025
- Named among the “Top Lawyers” in Florida by Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2006-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Litigation: General Commercial, Florida, Chambers USA, 2006-2007 and 2018-2024
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Commercial Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, 2010-2024
- Client Choice Award, Litigation, Florida, International Law Office and Lexology USA & Canada, 2019
- Named among the “Top Lawyers” by the South Florida Legal Guide, 2012-2017
- Named a “Client Service All-Star” by BTI, 2015
- Named a “Rainmaker” by Diversity & the Bar, a publication of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, 2015
- Named among “South Florida’s Top Rated Lawyers” in Legal Leaders by Martindale-Hubbell and ALM, 2008-2015
- Named among “Florida’s Legal Elite: Florida’s Legal Leaders” by Florida Trend magazine, 2005-2009 and 2014
- Named a “Client Service All-Star” by BTI, 2012
- Named among the “Most Effective Lawyers” by the Daily Business Review, 2012
- Recipient, “Key Partner” Award by the South Florida Business Journal, 2011
- Named “AV® Preeminent™ 5.0 out of 5” by Martindale-Hubbell
Affiliations
Professional
- Former Member, Florida Bar Committee on the Rules of Civil Procedure
- Former Chair, Ad Hoc Committee on Attorney Admissions, Peer Review and Attorney Grievance for the Southern District of Florida
Insights
Education
JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 1991
BA, University of Pennsylvania, 1987
Admissions
District of Columbia
Florida
New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Southern District of Florida
Languages
- Spanish