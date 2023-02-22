Sam is an IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional and Manager (CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPP/C, CIPP/A, CIPM). He is also a principal of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a global privacy and data policy think tank, and has written over 100 CIPL white papers on data protection issues.

During law school, Sam worked with the Stanford Center for Internet & Society and Penn Law’s Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition and undertook internships with the privacy office of Shell Oil as well as Matheson, one of Ireland’s leading law firms.