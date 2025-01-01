As part of the firm’s SmartCounsel team, Sam provides a broad array of commercial contracting support to clients. Sam drafts and negotiates SaaS agreements, on-premise software agreements, terms of use, terms of sale, manufacturing agreements, marketing agreements, referral agreements, material transfer agreements, nondisclosure agreements, master service agreements, statements of work, and other contracts. He also assists clients with contracts related to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Sam has significant experience in contract negotiation and corporate matters in general. He has represented domestic and international clients from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries in connection with numerous multibillion-dollar and multimillion-dollar acquisitions, divestitures, construction projects, public-private partnerships, commercial contracts, and other transactions.