Overview

Sanjee represents businesses in complex immigration matters, with a particular focus on immigration compliance and risk management, employment-based visa petitions, and global mobility strategies. He provides strategic legal counsel to companies regarding international employee transfers and global workforce management.

Sanjee’s clients include domestic and multinational corporations seeking to recruit, transfer, and retain international talent. He advises human resources departments, global mobility managers, and in-house counsel on a myriad of business immigration matters, and develops solutions for organizations across diverse industries.

Sanjee is a frequent speaker at local and national conferences on immigration related topics.

Experience

  • Manages high-volume immigration programs for multinational companies hiring foreign talent in the US.
  • Counsels clients on the immigration implications of cross-border mergers, acquisitions, and corporate restructuring.
  • Designs and implements comprehensive immigration and global mobility programs, with a particular focus on C-suite executive transfers, blanket L-1 petitions, E-2 treaty investors, and O-1 extraordinary ability cases.
  • Develops innovative H-1B cap strategies and solutions for clients, including alternative work permit options and strategic permanent residency pathways.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2023
  • Recipient of Minnesota State Bar Association’s Bernard P. Becker Award for dedicated service and achievement providing pro bono legal services to low-income and disadvantaged clients, 2010

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA)

Civic

  • Past member, Twin Cities Diversity in Practice – Young Lawyers Committee
  • Past member, Mitchell Mentors Program

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Education

JD, Mitchell Hamline School of Law, 2011

BA, Princeton University, 2005

Admissions

District of Columbia

Minnesota

