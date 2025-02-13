Sanjee represents businesses in complex immigration matters, with a particular focus on immigration compliance and risk management, employment-based visa petitions, and global mobility strategies. He provides strategic legal counsel to companies regarding international employee transfers and global workforce management.

Sanjee’s clients include domestic and multinational corporations seeking to recruit, transfer, and retain international talent. He advises human resources departments, global mobility managers, and in-house counsel on a myriad of business immigration matters, and develops solutions for organizations across diverse industries.

Sanjee is a frequent speaker at local and national conferences on immigration related topics.