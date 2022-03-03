Sara M. Galloway
Associate
Sara is an associate in the firm’s capital finance and real estate team. Her practice focuses on the leasing, construction, financing, transfer and development of commercial real estate assets.
- Represented a national corporation in the negotiation of industrial leases.
- Advised national corporation in the refinement of its leasing objectives and priorities.
- Advised real estate investors in connection with strategic planning, development and disposition of varied real estate assets.
- Represented urban public universities and their lenders in creating private-public structures to finance, construct and operate student housing projects.
- Represented hospital systems and universities in the acquisition, development, construction and leasing of hospital facilities, bed towers, and medical office buildings.
- Represented landlords and tenants in connection with ground, build-to-suit and commercial leasing, including space for office, medical office, industrial, educational, restaurant and hospitality uses.
- Represented diverse landowners in connection with land use entitlements, including use permits and exceptions and historic district approvals.
- Board of Directors, Communities in Schools
JD, Washington and Lee University, magna cum laude, 2003
BA, Washington and Lee University, magna cum laude, 1998
Virginia