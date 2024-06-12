Sara P. Harlow
Overview
A member of the firm’s immigration practice group, Sara assists corporate clients in obtaining employment-based visas for their employees and is adept at advising her clients on the nuances and intricacies of US immigration law. She specializes in providing high-quality, personalized immigration services to the Information Technology, Financial Services, E-Commerce, Retail, and Pharmaceutical industries, focusing on the H-1B, L-1, and O-1 visa categories, the PERM Labor Certification process, and all aspects of employment-based permanent residency. Sara believes in offering innovative immigration strategies that are responsive to the unique needs of her clients and draws upon her extensive experience managing immigration programs for diverse industries to design customized solutions for start-ups and established companies alike. Hands-on from the beginning, she works with recruiters throughout the hiring process to ensure smooth onboarding of foreign workers and with human resources partners to proactively anticipate business needs and develop long-term immigration strategies for all employees. Sara also regularly handles complex immigration matters requiring sophisticated case strategies and identifies creative solutions that enable her clients to hire and retain the right talent.
Sara also counsels individual clients on family-based matters and assists them in obtaining nonimmigrant visas, permanent residency, and citizenship.
An immigrant and avid world traveler herself, Sara’s own immigration journey and experience living abroad in the Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East inspired her to pursue a career in immigration law and informs her personalized approach to lawyering.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2022-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA)
Education
JD, American University Washington College of Law, cum laude, 2014
BA, Neuroscience, Amherst College, 2005
Admissions
District of Columbia