Overview

Sarah counsels clients on federal income tax issues related to structured finance, securitization, and investment funds. She represents REMICs, REITs, other pass-through entities, and issuers and underwriters concerning various aspects of structured finance and securitization transactions and securities offerings.

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recipient of the John E. Donaldson Tax Award, William & Mary Law School, 2025

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, William & Mary Law Review, 2025

BS, Hospitality Management, The Culinary Institute of America, summa cum laude, 2021

Admissions

Virginia

