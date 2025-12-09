Sarah Colborn
Associate
Overview
Sarah counsels clients on federal income tax issues related to structured finance, securitization, and investment funds. She represents REMICs, REITs, other pass-through entities, and issuers and underwriters concerning various aspects of structured finance and securitization transactions and securities offerings.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recipient of the John E. Donaldson Tax Award, William & Mary Law School, 2025
News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, William & Mary Law Review, 2025
BS, Hospitality Management, The Culinary Institute of America, summa cum laude, 2021
Admissions
Virginia