Sarah Manor
Associate
Overview
Sarah is an associate in the firm’s capital finance and real estate team. Sarah’s practice focuses on representing financial institutions, owners, and developers in a range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, financing, and development of commercial real estate. She has experience with a variety of asset types including office buildings, shopping centers, and multi-family residential complexes.
Sarah’s pro bono activities include representing immigration clients applying for asylum through Kids in Need of Defense.
Experience
- Represented a real estate developer in connection with a $123.5 million mortgage loan secured by an office building in El Segundo, California.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with a $27.6 million acquisition loan secured by an office plaza in White Plains, New York. The transaction was structured in compliance with Sharia Law to facilitate a joint venture borrower.
- Represented a real estate investment trust with the origination of three simultaneous mortgage loans totaling $117.5 million secured by three residential apartment complexes, two located in Texas and one located in Tennessee.
- Represented an institutional lender with an $82 million loan made to a joint venture secured by portions of a business center in Oregon. Representation included advising on complex loan concepts, negotiating the loan documents with borrower’s counsel and conducting an in depth title and survey review of the business center.
News
Education
JD, Northeastern University School of Law, Articles Editor, Northeastern University Law Review, 2019
BA, Boston University, 2016
Admissions
New York