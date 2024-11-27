Overview

Sarah’s practice covers a broad range of data privacy and data security issues in the UK and across Europe. Ranked by Chambers UK, she has extensive experience advising clients on privacy and data protection compliance issues, including those associated with international data transfers, conducting privacy impact assessments, and risk management associated with the collection and use of data (particularly in the context of leading-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence), and marketing-related issues. Sarah regularly advises clients on cybersecurity incident response, preparedness activities, and associated regulatory investigations and enforcement proceedings. Clients have said that “I love to work with her . . . She is business-driven and delivers everything efficiently.”

Sarah assists clients in identifying, evaluating and managing global privacy and information security risks and compliance issues. Sarah previously practiced in Paris and offers a broad pan-European perspective when advising clients. With a background in commercial contracts, Sarah routinely advises clients on the privacy and data security provisions of complex commercial and technology-related contracts, as well as those arising in the context of corporate transactions.

Sarah is a frequent author and speaker at international conferences on related privacy, cybersecurity and AI issues.

Experience

  • Advising multiple major technology companies on global data privacy compliance and cybersecurity-related matters.
  • Advising a broad range of multinational clients on AI governance issues, including developing standard contract terms and AI policies for compliance with the EU AI Act and other AI laws, frameworks and standards emerging globally.
  • Advising on complex, cross-border cybersecurity incidents and data breaches and successfully handling investigations with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and various EU supervisory authorities.
  • Advising numerous multinational clients on global privacy compliance programs, including compliance with the EU and UK General Data Protection Regulations (GDPRs).
  • Advising clients on their cross-border data transfer strategies and mechanisms to legitimize international data flows, including Binding Corporate Rule (BCR) applications, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and the EU-US Data Privacy Framework.
  • Advising multiple clients on compliance regarding the use of cookies and other tracking technologies.
  • Providing several investment firms with data privacy and cybersecurity advice, including the development of international data transfer strategies and the preparation of related contractual documentation.
  • Providing advice on data privacy and AI compliance issues arising in the workplace privacy, including in respect of the implementation of employee monitoring tools and CCTV systems.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity, Legal 500 UK, 2020, 2023-2025
  • Recognized as a Leader in Data Protection & Information Law, Chambers UK, 2022-2024
  • Recognized by Women in Business Law EMEA as a Leading Privacy and Data Protection Lawyer, 2022

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Global Data Commons International Task Force
  • Officer of the Technology Committee, International Bar Association

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • December 10, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Top Tips for Employers – AI in the Workplace: What Do Employers Need to Know?
  • Event
    Speaker
    #RISK London 2024, ExCeL, London
  • May 8, 2024
    Event
    Speaker
    EU Privacy + Security Law Workshop, Privacy + Security Academy’s Privacy + Security Forum, George Washington University
  • March 21, 2024
    Event
    Speaker
    Aligning Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Priorities with Business Objectives: Effective Strategies, Global GRC, Data Privacy & Cyber Security ConfEx
  • January 17, 2024
    Event
    Speaker
    Data Privacy Week: Putting Consumers in Control of Their Personal Data, InfoSecurity Podcast
  • March 2, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    From Safe Harbor to Privacy Shield to the Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework: The Saga Continues, Hunton Andrews Kurth Webinar

Publications

News

Education

LPC, The University of Law, Guildford, 1999

Maîtrise, Université Paris I: Panthéon Sorbonne, 1998

LLB, King’s College London, The Dickson Poon School of Law, 1998

Admissions

England and Wales (Solicitor)

